Todd McShay reveals Detroit Lions’ best draft pick

The 2023 NFL Draft was completed on Saturday and there is no question about it that the Detroit Lions added some big-time talent to their roster. But, what was their best pick? According to ESPN's NFL Draft guru Todd McShay, the Lions' best pick of the draft came in the third round.

McShay believes the Lions' best draft pick came in Round 3 when they selected QB Hendon Hooker with the No. 68 overall pick. Here is what McShay had to say about the Lions best pick being Hooker.

Detroit took heat for its selection of Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell at No. 18 and rightfully so, but I see legit starters across this draft class. Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta has speed and ball skills, Alabama safety Brian Branch does a little bit of everything, and Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs — positional value at No. 12 aside — is going to be an integral part of the Lions' offense. But Hooker in the third round? I love that, especially with the Lions' situation. Hooker was in the Round 1 conversation, but the Lions were able to get him in the middle of Day 2.

With Jared Goff in place, there's no reason to rush Hooker along. He tore his left ACL in November and can take his time with his recovery, though reports have been good about his rehab. In the meantime, Hooker can learn behind Goff and adjust to the NFL game. He played in a passer-friendly scheme at Tennessee, so getting at least a season to develop on the sideline would be good for his transition. And if Detroit wants to move on from Goff after 2023, his dead cap is only $5 million at that point. This pick gives Lions GM Brad Holmes options.

Bottom Line: Hooker could be the steal of the draft

Prior to getting injured in November, Hooker was arguably the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy AND go on to be a Top 10 pick in the NFL Draft. If he heals fully, Hooker could end up taking over for Jared Goff in either 2024 or when his contract runs out. Hooker is an absolute baller and he is a great leader. If he ends up being the Lions QB of the future, he would certainly be the steal of the draft.