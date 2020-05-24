Tom Brady accidentally rips pants after great golf shot (VIDEO)

Legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady added a little bit of humorous embarrassment to his impressive resume – ripping his pants!

After hitting an amazing shot during The Match: Champions for Charity with Phil Mickelson, Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning, Brady bent down to get the ball out of the cup. The camera then captured the moment:

“I split my pants,” Brady confirmed to Turner Sports. “There was so much torque in that swing.”

Hey, it happens to the best of us!

