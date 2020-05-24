Tom Brady accidentally rips pants after great golf shot (VIDEO)

Legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady added a little bit of humorous embarrassment to his impressive resume – ripping his pants!
After hitting an amazing shot during The Match: Champions for Charity with Phil Mickelson, Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning, Brady bent down to get the ball out of the cup. The camera then captured the moment:
So nobody gonna tell @TomBrady he ripped his pants!? #PantsGate 😂🤦🏻♂️ pic.twitter.com/GbyeuEhtWZ
— Unsportsmanlike Content™ (@UCSportsMedia) May 24, 2020
“I split my pants,” Brady confirmed to Turner Sports. “There was so much torque in that swing.”
Hey, it happens to the best of us!
– – Quote via Andrew Holleran of The Spun Link – –