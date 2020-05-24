41.2 F
Tom Brady drills amazing golf shot after Charles Barkley talks trash [Video]

Never talk trash to a G.O.A.T.

Charles Barkley made that mistake on Sunday afternoon during the ‘The Match: Champions for Charity’ golf match when he decided to talk smack to Tom Brady as Brady drove up to his shot on the seventh hole.

The shot was a little over 100 yards out and Brady, who had not hit a single good shot all day long, holed it out and then proceeded to let Barkley know about it.

Check it out.

Unfortunately, for Brady, he then managed to split his pants while grabbing his ball from the hole.

By Don Drysdale

