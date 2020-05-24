Tom Brady drills amazing golf shot after Charles Barkley talks trash [Video]

Never talk trash to a G.O.A.T.

Charles Barkley made that mistake on Sunday afternoon during the ‘The Match: Champions for Charity’ golf match when he decided to talk smack to Tom Brady as Brady drove up to his shot on the seventh hole.

The shot was a little over 100 yards out and Brady, who had not hit a single good shot all day long, holed it out and then proceeded to let Barkley know about it.

Check it out.

Barkley calling out @TomBrady and Brady *immediately* holing out is some instant karma for the ages. pic.twitter.com/Kb0GG6DGWn — Skratch (@Skratch) May 24, 2020

Unfortunately, for Brady, he then managed to split his pants while grabbing his ball from the hole.