Tom Brady has hilarious comment for Drew Brees during tribute video [Video]

Former New Orleans Saints Super Bowl winning quarterback Drew Brees was honored during halftime of yesterday’s Thanksgiving Day game between the Saints and Buffalo Bills at the Caesars Superdome.

And during a special video tribute, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had a hilarious piece of advice for Brees:

“Thank you, Drew … for retiring! Don’t ever come back,” Brady said in the message.

Tom Brady’s message to Drew Brees: Thank you for retiring. Don’t ever come back. #Saints pic.twitter.com/8Or3Ug4U2D — Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) November 26, 2021

Brees retired after 20 seasons and having become the NFL’s all-time leader in yards passing with 80,358. He also had 571 passing touchdowns. Of course, both stats have since been eclipsed by the ageless Brady.