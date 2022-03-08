Tom Brady may have just dropped biggest hint yet about his intentions for 2022

Ever since the moment that the news broke that Tom Brady was retiring from the NFL, there was almost immediately speculation that he may decide to unretire.

After all, Brady has previously said that he wanted to play in the NFL until he is 45 (he is 44) and there is no question about it that he is still ultra-competive.

So, will Brady stay retired or will he make the decision to return for the 2022 season?

Well, according to Ian Rapoport, somebody who “knows Brady very well” has told him that though he does not know if Brady is coming back, he does know that he is keeping himself in shape, including doing the TB12 method.

From 97.1 the Ticket:

And during an appearance Monday on the “Rich Eisen Show,” NFL Media insider Ian Rapoport shared a noteworthy nugget about how Brady is spending his offseason.

“It sounds like – and this is so dumb – but this is the way somebody who knows Brady very well descirbed it to me. I guess Brady walks around with a jug of water all the time to make sure that he’s fully hydrated. And I made the joke to someone who knows him very well and has known him forever ‘Oh, I guess we can retire the jug’ and this person looked at me like I was crazy.

“He was like “Oh no, he’s still got the jug, he’s still in shape, he’s still eating well, he’s still doing the TB12 method and he’s still keeping himself hydrated in case.’ He’s still doing all the things he would do in case he wanted to return. I don’t know if he’s going to come back, I know it is at least possible. And I don’t know where the level of possible is, but it’s at least possible.”