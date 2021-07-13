Tom Brady posts video trolling Wes Welker, Julian Edelman, and Danny Amendola

Sharing is caring!

Nobody loves having fun on Twitter like Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

On Tuesday, Brady took to Twitter to troll three of his former wide receivers.

As you can see in the video, in which Brady tagged Wes Welker, Julian Edelman, and Danny Amendola, the GOAT is throwing passes to three kids who don’t yet look like they have reached their teenage years.

Well played, Tom!

Great to have Wes, Jules and Danny out in Montana this week! Just missing my tightest tight end @WesWelker @Edelman11 @DannyAmendola @RobGronkowski pic.twitter.com/ZRfemGgdPH — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) July 13, 2021