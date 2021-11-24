Tom Izzo has hilarious comment for Malik Hall after win vs. Loyola Chicago

The Michigan State Spartans improved to 4-1 in 2021 thanks to this afternoon’s victory over Loyla Chicago thanks to an alley-oop finish from Marcus Bingham Jr. with just seconds remaining in regulation. The Spartans were also powered by Malik Hall’s incredible performance.

He scored a career high 24 points and went a perfect 9–for-9 from the field and 5-for-5 from the free-throw line. He also nailed the only triple that he attempted.

Afterwards, head coach Tom Izzo had theperfect reaction to his performance.

“I’ve never seen stats like that, 9-for-9, 1-for-1, 5-for-5. Why the hell didn’t you get 10 rebounds?”

Of course, the legendary Spartans bench boss was merely joking.