The first deal in our Top 10 Detroit Red Wings trades of all time is the acquisition of future Hall of Fame forward Brendan Shanahan. In October 1996, the trade involving Paul Coffey and Keith Primeau from the Red Wings to the Hartford Whalers in exchange for Brendan Shanahan may have appeared lopsided. After all, Coffey was a future Hall of Fame defenseman, and Primeau was a highly touted young forward. However, the move proved to be a stroke of brilliance for Detroit. Shanahan seamlessly integrated into the team, forming strong bonds with his new teammates and flourishing in his new environment. His impact was profound as Detroit clinched back-to-back Stanley Cup victories in 1997 and 1998, followed by another triumph in 2002. Shanahan’s stellar performance on the ice and invaluable contributions to the team’s success cemented his legacy. He was later honored with induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame, solidifying his status as one of the sport’s all-time greats.

#24 Chris Chelios (D) The second deal in our Top 10 Detroit Red Wings trades of all time is the acquisition of future Hall of Fame defenseman Chris Chelios. It was a surprising turn of events to see the Chicago Blackhawks captain play for the Red Wings, as he had previously sworn that he would never do so. But the rebuilding Blackhawks traded him to Detroit at the 1999 Trade Deadline, as Detroit GM Ken Holland was attempting to help the team win their third straight Stanley Cup. Chelios would become a mainstay on the Red Wings blue line and would continue to defy age by playing well into his 40s and helping Detroit to Stanley Cup wins in 2002 and 2008. He was also nominated for the Norris Trophy in 2002 as the NHL’s best defenseman.

The third deal in our Top 10 Detroit Red Wings trades of all time is the acquisition of future Hall of Fame goaltender Dominik Hasek. Following the Red Wings’ unexpected exit in the first round of the 2001 Stanley Cup playoffs against the Los Angeles Kings, speculation swirled about whether the team would embark on a rebuilding phase. However, general manager Ken Holland stunned hockey fans by orchestrating a trade for Hasek from the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for forward Slava Kozlov. After a remarkable regular season with Detroit, which saw him capture his first career Stanley Cup championship, Hasek announced his retirement However, he made a surprising return the following year. Unfortunately, his comeback was fraught with challenges. Hasek struggled to maintain his health and also created an extremely uncomfortable situation with Curtis Joseph, who was brought in to replace him in the summer of 2002. Subsequently, Hasek left Detroit and joined the Ottawa Senators for a season, but his time there was marred by injuries. When the Red Wings opted not to renew Manny Legace‘s contract, Holland seized the opportunity to sign Hasek to an affordable one-year deal in 2006. The move paid dividends as Hasek recaptured the magic of his earlier stint with Detroit. He extended his tenure for another season, although he was eventually supplanted by Chris Osgood in the playoffs. Nevertheless, Hasek secured his name on the Stanley Cup for the second time before retiring from the NHL for good, and will always be included in lists of the 10 Detroit Red Wings trades that yielded the best results.

The fourth deal in our Top 10 Detroit Red Wings trades of all time is the acquisition of Grind Line forward Kris Draper for $1. Regarded as one of the most underrated trades in National Hockey League history, the acquisition of the young Draper stands out as a monumental move. Originally obtained from the Winnipeg Jets for future considerations, which ultimately amounted to a mere $1, the trade laid the foundation for Draper’s career. Draper’s tenure with the Red Wings saw him capture four Stanley Cup championships while solidifying his role as a linchpin of the renowned “Grind Line.” His contributions extended beyond on-ice success, as he played a pivotal role in the storied rivalry with the Colorado Avalanche, becoming a central figure in the intense matchups between the two teams.

Team management made a strategic move at the 1997 Trade Deadline by acquiring future Hall of Fame defenseman Larry Murphy from the Toronto Maple Leafs, fifth on our list of the top 10 Detroit Red Wings trades of all time. Murphy’s addition brought invaluable championship experience, having already clinched back-to-back Stanley Cups with the Pittsburgh Penguins earlier in the decade. In Detroit, Murphy experienced a resurgence in his career. Often paired with Nicklas Lidstrom, he played a pivotal role in the Red Wings’ consecutive Stanley Cup triumphs in 1997 and 1998. Remarkably, this marked the second time Murphy achieved the feat of winning hockey’s ultimate prize in consecutive years. He retired from professional hockey in 2001 but was one of the more clutch Detroit Red Wings trades.

The sixth deal in our Top 10 Detroit Red Wings trades of all time is the acquisition of American defenseman Mathieu Schneider. During the 2002-2003 season, the Red Wings faced a defensive challenge when Jiri Fischer suffered a season-ending torn ACL. Despite acquiring veteran defenseman Jason Wooley in November 2002, they sought a significant upgrade at the 2003 Trade Deadline. In a noteworthy trade, Ken Holland secured Schneider from the Los Angeles Kings, parting ways with energetic forward Sean Avery and defenseman Max Kuznetsov. Schneider, known for his offensive prowess, seamlessly integrated into the team’s defensive lineup. Often paired with Nicklas Lidstrom, he provided crucial offensive contributions at opportune moments. Schneider remained a key asset for Detroit for three full seasons before opting to sign with Anaheim in 2007.

The seventh deal in our Top 10 Detroit Red Wings trades of all time is the acquisition of Michigan native Alex DeBrincat. In the summer of 2023, the Detroit Red Wings strategically addressed their need for goal-scoring by acquiring DeBrincat from the Ottawa Senators. The trade, which involved sending Dominik Kubalik the other way, was swiftly followed by DeBrincat’s signing of a four-year contract extension. The move proved to be a masterstroke for Detroit, with DeBrincat making an immediate impact by setting a torrid scoring pace. Although his scoring output has tapered slightly since then, he continues to be a linchpin of the Red Wings’ offensive strategy, showcasing his importance to the team’s success.

The eighth deal in our Top 10 Detroit Red Wings trades of all time is the acquisition of bruising defenseman Brad Stuart from the Los Angeles Kings. Stuart was acquired from the Kings at the 2008 NHL Trade Deadline by Ken Holland and would go on to become one of the more valuable trades the team made during the decade. Teaming up with defenseman Niklas Kronwall, he formed a formidable tandem that played a crucial role in the Detroit Red Wings‘ journey to the 2008 Stanley Cup. Following his success, he re-signed with Detroit on a four-year deal after becoming a free agent. Throughout his tenure in Detroit, he made a name for himself with his ability to deliver bone-crushing hits on opponents while also contributing offensively. These highlights showcased his versatility and impact on the ice for the Red Wings.

The ninth deal in our Top 10 Detroit Red Wings trades of all time is the acquisition of future Hall of Fame forward Igor Larionov, regarded as one of the smartest players of all time. The Red Wings decided to part ways with goal-scoring forward Ray Sheppard to acquire former Soviet standout Larionov. He would go on to be part of the famed “Russian 5” and helped the Red Wings to three separate Stanley Cup championships, and was later inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame.