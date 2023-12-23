Top 10 ‘Grinchiest' Moments in Detroit Sports History

Sports history is filled with thrilling victories and heart-wrenching defeats. In Detroit, a city with a rich sporting heritage, fans have experienced their fair share of moments that felt like the Grinch stole their sports joy, including tonight as the Detroit Pistons tied the single-season record for 26 losses in a row. Let's dive into the top 10 ‘Grinchiest' moments in Detroit sports history, where triumph turned to despair and celebration turned to disbelief.

10. 2006 Pistons' Loss to the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals: The Pistons, after a dominant regular season, fell to Dwyane Wade‘s Miami Heat. This loss was particularly stinging as it halted their quest for another NBA Finals appearance.

9. 2003 Playoffs Collapse – Detroit Red Wings: The 2003 Stanley Cup playoffs were shocking for Red Wings fans as the defending champions were swept in the first round by the underdog Anaheim Ducks, an unexpected and bitter end to a promising season.

8. 2009 Detroit Lions 0-16 Season: The Lions made unwanted history by becoming the first NFL team to lose all 16 regular-season games, marking a season of despair and disappointment for fans and players alike.

7. Tigers Losing 2009 AL Central Title on Last Day: The Detroit Tigers, leading the AL Central for most of the season, lost their division title in a dramatic tiebreaker game against the Minnesota Twins, a defeat that denied them a playoff spot.

6. Calvin Johnson's Early Retirement (2016): Calvin Johnson, one of the most talented receivers in NFL history, unexpectedly retired at the peak of his career. This sudden departure left a significant void in the Detroit Lions' offense and shocked the entire sports community.

5. 2008 Pistons Trade Chauncey Billups: The trade of Chauncey Billups to the Denver Nuggets marked the end of the Pistons' “Goin' to Work” era. Billups was a key player in the Pistons' 2004 championship team, and his departure signaled a significant shift in the team's dynamics.

4. The Phantom Foul – 1988 Pistons vs. Lakers: In Game 6 of the NBA Finals, a controversial foul call on Bill Laimbeer of the Pistons against Lakers' Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in the closing moments led to two game-winning free throws. This call is often cited as having cost the Pistons the championship that year.

3. Armando Galarraga's Near-Perfect Game (2010): Detroit Tigers pitcher Armando Galarraga was one out away from a perfect game when umpire Jim Joyce wrongly called a runner safe at first base. This incorrect call prevented what would have been the 21st perfect game in MLB history.

2. The No Goal – 1999 Stanley Cup Finals: In Game 6 of the 1999 Stanley Cup Finals, Brett Hull of the Dallas Stars scored the game-winning goal in triple overtime against the Detroit Red Wings, despite his skate being in the goalie’s crease, a violation of the rules at the time. The goal was controversially allowed, resulting in the Stars winning the Cup.

1. Barry Sanders' Sudden Retirement (1999): In a shocking move, Barry Sanders, one of the greatest running backs in NFL history, unexpectedly announced his retirement from the Detroit Lions just prior to training camp. Sanders was still in his prime and nearing the NFL's all-time rushing record, making his sudden exit a devastating blow to the team and its fans.

Bottom Line: Bad Memories

These ‘Grinchiest' moments in Detroit sports history highlight the unpredictability and emotional rollercoaster of being a sports fan. From umpiring blunders to crushing defeats, these incidents have left an indelible mark on Detroit's sports legacy. Yet, despite these heartbreaks, the spirit and passion of Detroit fans have never waned, exemplifying the resilience and unwavering support that make sports more than just games.

