Top 2025 QB Recruit Bryce Underwood Makes Decision Between Michigan, LSU, and Alabama

Bryce Underwood, a highly sought-after quarterback recruit from Belleville, Michigan, has chosen to commit to LSU over his home state's University of Michigan and the powerhouse Alabama. This decision is significant as it reflects the strong appeal of LSU's quarterback legacy and its potential to prepare players for NFL careers. Underwood, a standout at Belleville High School, has been a major target for several top-tier programs, making his decision a noteworthy moment in college football recruiting.

The Impact of Underwood’s Decision

Bryce Underwood, at 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds, has been a major force in high school football, showcasing his exceptional skills with 3,165 passing yards, 40 touchdowns, and only two interceptions in his junior year. His choice of LSU over Michigan and Alabama underscores the importance of a program's history and its capacity to develop players for the professional level. Underwood's commitment to LSU is a testament to the program's effectiveness in nurturing quarterback talents, as evidenced by the recent Heisman Trophy win by Jayden Daniels.

“They offered me as a sophomore, have been recruiting me since then and the program history,” Underwood said. “They have great program history, great quarterback history, as well.”

“The development for me as a quarterback to prepare myself for the NFL is what mattered for me,” Underwood said. “Also, having a relatable offense that I'm getting into is a big thing as well.”

The Bottom Line: A Future Shaped by Choice

Bryce Underwood's decision to commit to LSU over Michigan and Alabama is a defining moment in his career and the college football landscape. His choice reflects the growing trend of recruits prioritizing development and success potential over geographical ties. Underwood’s journey at LSU will be closely watched as he aims to build upon the legacy of LSU quarterbacks and pave his path to the NFL. Michigan and Alabama, while missing out on a top recruit, will continue to compete at the highest level, but Underwood's decision could be a sign of shifting dynamics in college football recruiting.