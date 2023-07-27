The first four days of Detroit Lions training camp are in the books, and there has been quite a bit of talk about a handful of players on the roster. In this article, we will highlight the players we have heard the most about in Week 1.

Top 3 Detroit Lions standouts from Week 1 of Training Camp

Here are five standouts from Week 1 of training camp:

Amon-Ra St. Brown

Every single thing I have read about Amon-Ra St. Brown this week has been positive. According to the beat writers in attendance, he has been dominant, including catching six red-zone touchdowns in ONE PRACTICE! This could be a HUGE year for Amon-Ra.

Sam LaPorta

When it comes to rookies acclimating to the NFL, the tight end position is one of the toughest. Don't believe me? Well, just go look at the rookie stats for some of the best tight ends to ever play the game. LaPorta, by all accounts, has made an impact in every practice going all the way back to OTAs and rookie minicamp.

Jared Goff

The most important piece to the Detroit Lions puzzle is quarterback Jared Goff. Goff was brilliant during the final 10 games or so in 2022 (and he was solid before that), and if he can do the same thing in 2023, the Lions are going to win a lot of games. Goff has reportedly been extremely accurate so far in camp, almost making things look too easy.

Bottom Line: 2023 Could be Special in the Motor City

Folks, it has only been four practices, but according to reports, the Lions are already looking like they are ready for Week 1 of the regular season. If players like Goff, St. Brown, and LaPorta can ball out in 2023, the Lions should win their division, and they could even make a run in the playoffs.