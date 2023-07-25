Merch
Lions Notes

Amon-Ra St. Brown scores 6 Red-Zone TDS on Day 3 of Training Camp

By W.G. Brady
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown demonstrated a strong performance on Day 3 of training camp, suggesting a promising season ahead for the Lions. St. Brown scored an impressive six touchdowns out of 10 red-zone plays for the first-team offense, according to Kyle Meinke of MLive.

Amon-Ra St. Brown

Complementing his stellar performance was quarterback Jared Goff, who demonstrated exceptional form, missing completions only on his last two passes of the day. The evident synergy between St. Brown and Goff hints at a powerful offensive dynamic for the upcoming season. However, it also raised questions about the Lions' secondary, granted, C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Emmanuel Moseley are both out with injuries.

Key Points

  • Detroit Lions' wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown scored six touchdowns during training camp.
  • Quarterback Jared Goff showcased strong form, missing completions only on his last two passes of the day.
  • The synergy between St. Brown and Goff suggests a promising season for the Lions.
  • Questions have arisen regarding the performance of the Lions' secondary.
Bottom Line – St. Brown is a Beast

The impressive performance by Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jared Goff during training camp could very well signal the start of a promising season for the Detroit Lions. While there are questions regarding the defense's performance, particularly the secondary, the roaring start to the Lions' campaign is a promising sign for fans and stakeholders alike. As we gear up for the start of the season, all eyes will be on whether this early synergy translates into consistent performances and, ultimately, victories on the field.

