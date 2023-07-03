Top recruit Justin Scott blindsides Michigan Football

Michigan Football took a gut shot on Sunday when Ohio State‘s football program made waves in the college football world by securing a commitment from Justin Scott, a highly sought-after five-star defensive lineman in the 2024 class. However, what makes this commitment truly surprising is that Scott chose Ohio State over Michigan, leaving the Wolverines blindsided. Many expected Scott to pledge his allegiance to Michigan or even Georgia, but in a stunning turn of events, Ohio State emerged victorious.

Johnson told reporters that he was ready to commit to Michigan… until he wasn't.

“When we came back from the Michigan visit, the whole family was set on them,” he told On3. “I was ready to commit to Michigan. And then we went to Ohio State, and the one thing that pushed Ohio State over the top was getting coached by Coach Larry Johnson.”

Key Points

Justin Scott, a five-star defensive lineman, shocks the college football world by choosing Ohio State over Michigan.

Scott's family had initially favored Michigan, but his experience with Coach Larry Johnson at Ohio State tipped the scales in favor of the Buckeyes.

The recruiting community anticipated Scott's commitment to Michigan or Georgia, making Ohio State's victory all the more surprising.

Ohio State's success in securing Scott's commitment positions them as a potential contender for the top recruiting class in the nation for 2024.

Bottom Line – A Recruiting Twist with Far-reaching Consequences

In the high-stakes world of college football recruiting, surprises are bound to occur. Justin Scott's unexpected commitment to Ohio State over Michigan is a prime example of the unpredictable nature of the process. The shockwaves reverberating through the recruiting landscape serve as a reminder that no program can take success for granted. Ohio State's victory not only bolsters their roster but also deals a blow to their arch-rivals, Michigan. As the recruiting battles continue, both programs will regroup and strategize to secure the next generation of talented athletes, always mindful of the potential for unexpected twists and turns in the pursuit of success.

In the end, the story of Justin Scott's commitment adds another layer of intrigue to the Michigan-Ohio State rivalry and fuels the excitement surrounding the future of college football. The battle for top recruits will persist, and as fans eagerly await the next chapter, the landscape of college football continues to evolve, shaped by the decisions of young athletes like Scott.