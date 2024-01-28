Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes disrespect Justin Tucker by tosses his equipment [Video]

Prior to Sunday's AFC Championship Game between the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs, Ravens kicker Justin Tucker was on the field going through his pre-game stretching routine when Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and TE Travis Kelce got a bit disrespectful.

What Happened?

Watch Mahomes and Tucker get in each other's way and neither wants to move. The two can be seen jawing at each other a bit before Mahomes proceeds to toss Tucker's kicking tee out of the way. Then Kelce tells Tucker he needs to move because he was in Mahomes' way before tossing Tucker's tee, warmup footballs, and helmet off to the side.

Patrick Mahomes and Justin Tucker going at it pregame 😂. Mahomes keeps kicking Tuckers holder away. pic.twitter.com/KeqhYyle4t — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 28, 2024

Travis Kelce told Justin Tucker he needed to move because their QB Patrick Mahomes had to warm up. So Kelce kicked his ball away and threw his helmet. 😂 pic.twitter.com/pFF0DC1yA7 — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 28, 2024

When Does the AFC Championship Game Start

Today's AFC Championship Game between the Chiefs and Ravens is set to begin at 3:00 p.m. ET. The Ravens, the number 1 seed in the AFC, are the home team and 4.5 points currently favor them. The winner of the game will advance to the Super Bowl, where they will take on the winner of the NFC Championship Game between the Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers.

Pre-Game Tension: The incident between Justin Tucker, Travis Kelce, and Patrick Mahomes occurred during the pre-game activities, highlighting a tense atmosphere before the crucial AFC Championship Game. Chiefs' Aggressive Stance: The actions of Mahomes and Travis Kelce, who both engaged in the confrontation with Tucker, indicate a potentially aggressive approach from the Kansas City Chiefs. Game Significance: This altercation adds another layer of intensity to the AFC Championship Game, which is a decisive battle for a Super Bowl berth.

The Bottom Line – Rivalry Intensifies Before Big Game

The pre-game clash between Justin Tucker and members of the Kansas City Chiefs underscores the heightened emotions and rivalry leading up to the AFC Championship Game. While such interactions are not uncommon in high-tension settings, this specific incident may have implications for the game's atmosphere, possibly fueling further competitiveness on the field. As both teams prepare to battle for a Super Bowl spot, this incident adds an intriguing subplot, potentially impacting the players' focus and the overall strategy. With the game set to begin soon, all eyes will be on how this early confrontation translates into performance on the field.