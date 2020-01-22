Update on Detroit Lions DT Damon ‘Snacks’ Harrison

Damon ‘Snacks’ Harrison signed a 1-year contract extension with the Detroit Lions prior to the 2019 season, meaning he is now under contract through the 2020 campaign.

The question is, will Harrison play out his contract or walk away from football?

Following the Lions’ final game of the season, an emotional Harrison told the media that though he had not made a final decision to retire, it was something he would consider in the offseason.

#Lions Damon "Snacks"Harrison tearfully said he hasn't made decision to retire yet final "I got too much pride…so if I can't be the player that I'm used to being I think my teammates deserve better, my family deserves better…I never cheated the game a day in my life" pic.twitter.com/Mo4FGz8AdR — FOX 2 Sports (@FOX2Sports) December 29, 2019

According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, a league source has indicated to him that Harrison’s decision is still a ‘few weeks’ out.

On Tuesday, while meeting with the media at the Senior Bowl, Lions head coach Matt Patricia said he has not spoken to Harrison lately but that he recommends to all of his players and coaches that they take some time after the season to let things calm down before they make any decisions.

“At the end of the season, I tell all the players, coaches, everybody kind of that’s involved, I think everyone just needs to let the emotion of the season calm down and certainly from that standpoint, all the players get away, get with your families,” Patricia said. “It seems crazy, but it’s still only January, we’re not even in February yet. So all that stuff will take care of itself”

Birkett noted that Patricia would not say if they have told Harrison when they need a decision by.

“I remember years ago, I had a player who was a starter walk in the first day of training camp decide that was it,” Patricia said. “But from our standpoint right now, that’s kind of not even where our focus is.”

Nation, what is your gut feeling on this? Will Snacks come back for the 2020 season or will he decide to walk away from the Detroit Lions?

