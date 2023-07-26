The Detroit Lions are gaining attention and stirring up the NFL community. Recently, Nate Davis from USA Today fueled the excitement by predicting a groundbreaking run for the Lions in 2023. Davis not only anticipates the Lions winning their division, a feat not achieved since 1993, but he also projects them to reach the NFC Championship Game.

Courtesy of Detroit Lions

USA Today predicts Detroit Lions to make Wild Run in 2023

In his article, Davis credits a host of factors for the Lions' prospective success, including a revamped secondary, a strong offensive line, the addition of first-round RB Jahmyr Gibbs, and the return of second-year WR Jameson Williams after a six-game suspension.

“Only a tiebreaker (a Week 4 loss to Seattle) kept them out of the playoffs last season, when the Lions won eight of their final 10 games. To take the next step forward, Detroit will need to avoid another slow start under third-year HC Dan Campbell – a task obviously made more challenging with an opening-night date at Kansas City. But the guess here is that a revamped secondary – part of a defense that ranked last overall in 2022 – an imposing offensive line, first-round RB Jahmyr Gibbs and a boost from second-year WR Jameson Williams (after his six-game gambling suspension ends) will give this club its first division title since 1993.“

Furthermore, Davis predicts the Lions' course through the playoffs, highlighting victories against formidable opponents such as the Cowboys and 49ers before bowing out to the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game.

Key Points

Nate Davis of USA Today predicts the Lions to win their division and advance to the NFC Championship.

Factors contributing to their success include a revamped secondary, a powerful offensive line, new RB Jahmyr Gibbs, and WR Jameson Williams.

Davis' playoff predictions include Lions victories against the Cowboys and 49ers.

Bottom Line – Lions Ready to Defy Odds

The Detroit Lions are entering a new NFL season with a newfound sense of optimism and excitement. The predictions for a wild run to the NFC Championship are bold, perhaps even audacious, but they underscore the Lions' potential and the possibilities the upcoming season holds. As the Lions roar towards their upcoming campaign, fans and critics alike will be eagerly watching, wondering if this could be the year the Lions defy expectations and claw their way to the top.