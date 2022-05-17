in NFL

Video emerges showing RB Tarik Cohen suffering serious injury

You could hear the pop

Former Chicago Bears RB Tarik Cohen cannot catch a break.

In a video released by @uStadium, Cohen can be seen working out when he suddenly goes down to the ground with what appears to be an Achilles injury.

Check it out and turn up the volume (if you want to) as you can hear the injury happen.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Cohen and we wish him a speedy recovery.

