Video shows Detroit Lions players arriving for NFC Championship Game

The NFC Championship Game stage is set, as video captures Detroit Lions players arriving at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.

The long-awaited moment has arrived. For the first time since early 1992, the Detroit Lions find themselves in the NFC Championship game, standing on the cusp of the franchise's 1st ever trip to the Super Bowl. The final hurdle on this historic journey is the San Francisco 49ers, and the stage is set at Levi's Stadium.

Detroit Lions arrive for the NFC Championship game at Levi's Stadium

This afternoon, Lions players and coaching staff made their way into the venue, and the entire scene was captured on video. Observing the footage, the serious body language of the team was evident, highlighting the awareness that they face a monumental task ahead and are acknowledged as the underdogs in this significant matchup.

@Lions players arriving at Levi's Stadium and getting ready for the #NFCChampionship game with the #49ers. Pregame coverage starts at 5:00pm on @FOX2News pic.twitter.com/FZTRw8rnP5 — FOX 2 Sports (@FOX2Sports) January 28, 2024

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

The Detroit Lions have earned their 1st trip to the NFC Championship Game since early 1992 The Lions players and their staff have arrived at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara for their upcoming tilt against the San Francisco 49ers If the Lions defeat the 49ers, they'll book the franchise's 1st ever trip to the Super Bowl

Bottom Line: The NFC Championship is on the line

On Sunday, the Lions have a historic chance to make franchise history by securing a spot in the Super Bowl. The last time they claimed a championship was in 1957, predating the Super Bowl era.

The game will kick off later tonight starting at 6:30 PM with television coverage on Fox, along with local radio coverage on 97.1 The Ticket.