Videos emerge from Detroit Lions drone show over Ford Field

In less than 24 hours, our Detroit Lions will take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game with the winner advancing to the Super Bowl. On Saturday night, Bud Light sponsored a drone show near Ford Field, honoring the Lions' magical season so far. Now that the drone show has been completed, videos of the awesome spectacle are beginning to emerge.

Detroit Lions Drone Show Video Footage

Below are some videos and photos of the drone show that were posted on X (formerly Twitter). If you want to watch the full show, scroll to the bottom and click on the link.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FULL SHOW

