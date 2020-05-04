41.2 F
Detroit
Monday, May 4, 2020
Vikings fan gets owned after trying to prove Kirk Cousins is better than Matthew Stafford

Who is the better quarterback, Matthew Stafford or Kirk Cousins?

This is a question that has been asked for a while (primarily by Minnesota Vikings fans) and has once again resurfaced.

In fact, one Vikings fan figured he would do his part to prove Cousins is better than Stafford by posting a poll. Now, when a poll is posted by a Twitter account with the handle @MNVikescentral, one would believe that the poll results would be padded in Cousins’ favor, right?

Well, not exactly. Take a look below and you can see that Stafford brought home 70% of the total votes compared to just 30% for Cousins.

Kirk Cousins, in my opinion, is a solid NFL quarterback but to say he is on the same level as Matthew Stafford is just dishonest.

 

 

By Arnold Powell

