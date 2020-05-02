Virtual Kentucky Derby odds have Secretariat listed as heavy favorite

For many horse racing fans, people who like to gamble, and those who just need any reason for a good party, today was supposed to be one of the biggest days of the year as the 2020 Kentucky Derby was scheduled to take place at Churchill Downs.

Unfortunately, due to the coronavirus, the Kentucky Derby has been postponed until Sept. 5, which means fans will have to wait an extra four months to get their fix.

Or will they?

On Saturday, May 2 (today), a ‘virtual’ Kentucky Derby will be held and it will feature the only 13 Triple Crown winners in the history of horse racing.

Here is a look at today’s field:

Affirmed Assault Secretariat Sir Barton Seattle Slew American Pharoah Gallant Fox Citation War Admiral Whirlaway Count Fleet Justify Omaha

The ‘virtual’ Kentucky Derby will begin at 5:45 p.m. EST (the same time the actual derby was scheduled to begin) and will be broadcast by NBC. The ‘virtual’ derby can also be streamed via the NBC Sports website.

But it gets better. Not only are you able to watch the even on television but you are also able to bet on it!

As you can see below, Bovada.lv has posted odds for the event, and Secretariat is the heavy favorite in the Run for the Roses.

It looks like you only have until 4:00 PM EST to place your bets so you had better act fast.