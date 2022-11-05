Vladimir Konstantinov drops ceremonial first puck before Red Wings vs. Islanders game [Video]

On Saturday afternoon, prior to their matchup against the New York Islanders, the Detroit Red Wings honored their 1998 Stanley Cup Championship team. Just days after winning the 1997 Stanley Cup, Vladimir Konstantinov was involved in a limousine crash that resulted in serious head injuries and paralysis. A year later, the Red Wings repeated as champions and one of the most memorable moments in franchise history took place when captain Steve Yzerman handed the Stanley Cup to Konstantinov. On Sunday, Yzerman and Konstantinov were back together for the ceremonial puck drop.

Watch as Steve Yzerman brings Vladimir Konstantinov out to center ice at Little Caesars Arena to drop the ceremonial first puck before Saturday’s game against the Islanders.

After dropping the puck, Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin picks it up and hands it to Vlady to keep.