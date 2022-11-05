Detroit Red Wings News

Vladimir Konstantinov drops ceremonial first puck before Red Wings vs. Islanders game [Video]

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
1 Min Read
Highlights
  • The Red Wings celebrated their 1998 Stanley Cup winning team
  • Vladimir Konstantinov dropped the ceremonial first puck

On Saturday afternoon, prior to their matchup against the New York Islanders, the Detroit Red Wings honored their 1998 Stanley Cup Championship team. Just days after winning the 1997 Stanley Cup, Vladimir Konstantinov was involved in a limousine crash that resulted in serious head injuries and paralysis. A year later, the Red Wings repeated as champions and one of the most memorable moments in franchise history took place when captain Steve Yzerman handed the Stanley Cup to Konstantinov. On Sunday, Yzerman and Konstantinov were back together for the ceremonial puck drop.

Watch as Vladimir Konstantinov drops the ceremonial first puck

Vladimir Konstantinov

Watch as Steve Yzerman brings Vladimir Konstantinov out to center ice at Little Caesars Arena to drop the ceremonial first puck before Saturday’s game against the Islanders.

After dropping the puck, Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin picks it up and hands it to Vlady to keep.

Featured Videos

TAGGED: Detroit Red Wings, Vladimir Konstantinov
Share this Article
Previous Article Detroit Red Wings Detroit Red Wings release emotional video to honor 1998 Stanley Cup Champions
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Vladimir Konstantinov
Vladimir Konstantinov drops ceremonial first puck before Red Wings vs. Islanders game [Video]
Detroit Red Wings News
Detroit Red Wings
Detroit Red Wings release emotional video to honor 1998 Stanley Cup Champions
Detroit Red Wings News Detroit Red Wings Notes
Michigan vs. Rutgers
Michigan vs. Rutgers: How to watch, listen to, and stream
U of M
Alvin Kamara
TMZ releases new footage of Alvin Kamara violently punching man
Detroit Lions and NFL Archive
Lost your password?