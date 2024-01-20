Wayne Fontes suggests Detroit Lions fans risk it all for their team

Wayne Fontes, the coach behind the Detroit Lions‘ last playoff victory in 1992, recently appeared on WWJ Newsradio 950, sharing his excitement and relief following the team's recent playoff win. His connection to the team's past glory days, including legendary players like Chris Spielman, Barry Sanders, Lomas Brown, Herman Moore, Kevin Glover, and Bennie Blades, creates a bridge between the Lions' historic achievements and their current potential.

What did Wayne Fontes Say?

Here is some of what Fontes said: (From WWJ 950)

“You know, I'm so, so, so excited and so happy that the Lions won last week, and it finally took the monkey off of my back,” Fontes said. “I mean, Chris Spielman was there with the Lions, Barry Sanders. I remember Lomas Brown, Herman Moore, Kevin Glover, Bennie Blades… I could go on and on and on and talk about the guys who were there, and I'm sure they're all very, very excited.”

To sum it up, Fontes said he'd advise his friends “sell your house, sell your car” and put their money on the Lions in 2024.

The Bottom Line – Lions' Roaring Confidence

Wayne Fontes' enthusiastic support for the current Detroit Lions team, as expressed in his recent radio interview, does more than just celebrate their achievements; it serves as a rallying cry for continued excellence. His humorous yet bold advice to bet everything on the Lions not only highlights his confidence in their abilities but also inspires fans and players alike to believe in the team's potential to surpass its historic milestones. As the Lions gear up for more challenges, they carry with them the legacy of past legends and the hopes of a passionate fanbase, all united in the quest for ultimate NFL glory.