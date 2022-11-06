Week 11 AP College Football Top 25 poll released

Week 10 of the 2022 college football season is in the books and three of the top six teams in the country suffered a loss, which means the Week 11 AP College Football Top 25 poll looks much different than a week ago. As you are about to see, Georgia, Ohio State, and Michigan are the top three teams, while Tennessee, Alabama, and Clemson all dropped after they lost their respective games in Week 10.
Who is ranked where in the latest Week 11 AP College Football Top 25 poll?
Here is the full Week 11 AP College Football Top 25 poll:
|RANK
|TEAM
|TREND
|THIS WEEK
|POINTS
|1
|Georgia (9-0)SEC
|–
|vs Tennessee W 27-13Game Recap
|1,574 (62)
|2
|Ohio State (9-0)Big Ten
|–
|@ Northwestern W 21-7
|1,500 (1)
|3
|Michigan (9-0)Big Ten
|1
|@ Rutgers W 52-17Game Recap
|1,455
|4
|TCU (9-0)Big 12
|3
|vs Texas Tech W 34-24Game Recap
|1,361
|5
|Tennessee (8-1)SEC
|3
|@ Georgia L 27-13Game Recap
|1,339
|6
|Oregon (8-1)Pac-12
|2
|@ Colorado W 49-10Game Recap
|1,258
|7
|LSU (7-2)SEC
|8
|vs Alabama W 32-31Game Recap
|1,132
|8
|USC (8-1)Pac-12
|1
|vs California W 41-35
|1,061
|9
|UCLA (8-1)Pac-12
|1
|@ Arizona State W 50-36Game Recap
|1,040
|10
|Alabama (7-2)SEC
|4
|@ LSU L 32-31
|1,009
|11
|Ole Miss (8-1)SEC
|–
|@ Texas A&M W 31-28
|962
|12
|Clemson (8-1)ACC
|7
|@ Notre Dame L 35-14
|938
|13
|Utah (7-2)Pac-12
|1
|vs Arizona W 45-20Game Recap
|881
|14
|Penn State (7-2)Big Ten
|2
|@ Indiana W 45-14Game Recap
|735
|15
|North Carolina (8-1)ACC
|2
|@ Virginia W 31-28Game Recap
|676
|16
|Tulane (8-1)American Athletic
|3
|@ Tulsa W 27-13Game Recap
|607
|17
|North Carolina State (7-2)ACC
|4
|vs Wake Forest W 30-21Game Recap
|547
|18
|Texas (6-3)Big 12
|–
|@ Kansas State W 34-27
|399
|19
|Liberty (8-1)IA Independents
|4
|@ Arkansas W 21-19Game Recap
|358
|20
|Notre Dame (6-3)IA Independents
|–
|vs Clemson W 35-14Game Recap
|316
|21
|Illinois (7-2)Big Ten
|7
|vs Michigan State L 23-15
|262
|22
|UCF (7-2)American Athletic
|3
|@ Memphis W 35-28Game Recap
|257
|23
|Kansas State (6-3)Big 12
|10
|vs Texas L 34-27Game Recap
|247
|24
|Washington (7-2)Pac-12
|–
|vs Oregon State W 24-21Game Recap
|187
|25
|Florida State (6-3)ACC
|–
|@ Miami (FL) W 45-3
|78
Others receiving votes:
Cincinnati 74, Kentucky 61, Coastal Carolina 46, Wake Forest 34, Oklahoma State 21, Baylor 19, Kansas 10, Mississippi State 8, South Carolina 6, Troy 5, UTSA 5, Louisville 3, Oregon State 3, San Jose State 1