Week 11 AP College Football Top 25 poll released

Week 10 is in the books and there were a few upsets

Week 10 of the 2022 college football season is in the books and three of the top six teams in the country suffered a loss, which means the Week 11 AP College Football Top 25 poll looks much different than a week ago. As you are about to see, Georgia, Ohio State, and Michigan are the top three teams, while Tennessee, Alabama, and Clemson all dropped after they lost their respective games in Week 10.

Detroit Tigers acquire left handed ... Please enable JavaScript Detroit Tigers acquire left handed pitcher Sean Guenther

Who is ranked where in the latest Week 11 AP College Football Top 25 poll?

Here is the full Week 11 AP College Football Top 25 poll:

Others receiving votes:

Featured Videos



Cincinnati 74, Kentucky 61, Coastal Carolina 46, Wake Forest 34, Oklahoma State 21, Baylor 19, Kansas 10, Mississippi State 8, South Carolina 6, Troy 5, UTSA 5, Louisville 3, Oregon State 3, San Jose State 1