Week 11 AP College Football Top 25 poll released

Week 10 of the 2022 college football season is in the books and three of the top six teams in the country suffered a loss, which means the Week 11 AP College Football Top 25 poll looks much different than a week ago. As you are about to see, Georgia, Ohio State, and Michigan are the top three teams, while Tennessee, Alabama, and Clemson all dropped after they lost their respective games in Week 10.

Who is ranked where in the latest Week 11 AP College Football Top 25 poll?

AP College Football Top 25

Here is the full Week 11 AP College Football Top 25 poll:

RANKTEAMTRENDTHIS WEEKPOINTS
1Georgia (9-0)SECvs Tennessee W 27-13Game Recap1,574 (62)
2Ohio State (9-0)Big Ten@ Northwestern W 21-71,500 (1)
3Michigan (9-0)Big Ten1@ Rutgers W 52-17Game Recap1,455
4TCU (9-0)Big 123vs Texas Tech W 34-24Game Recap1,361
5Tennessee (8-1)SEC3@ Georgia L 27-13Game Recap1,339
6Oregon (8-1)Pac-122@ Colorado W 49-10Game Recap1,258
7LSU (7-2)SEC8vs Alabama W 32-31Game Recap1,132
8USC (8-1)Pac-121vs California W 41-351,061
9UCLA (8-1)Pac-121@ Arizona State W 50-36Game Recap1,040
10Alabama (7-2)SEC4@ LSU L 32-311,009
11Ole Miss (8-1)SEC@ Texas A&M W 31-28962
12Clemson (8-1)ACC7@ Notre Dame L 35-14938
13Utah (7-2)Pac-121vs Arizona W 45-20Game Recap881
14Penn State (7-2)Big Ten2@ Indiana W 45-14Game Recap735
15North Carolina (8-1)ACC2@ Virginia W 31-28Game Recap676
16Tulane (8-1)American Athletic3@ Tulsa W 27-13Game Recap607
17North Carolina State (7-2)ACC4vs Wake Forest W 30-21Game Recap547
18Texas (6-3)Big 12@ Kansas State W 34-27399
19Liberty (8-1)IA Independents4@ Arkansas W 21-19Game Recap358
20Notre Dame (6-3)IA Independentsvs Clemson W 35-14Game Recap316
21Illinois (7-2)Big Ten7vs Michigan State L 23-15262
22UCF (7-2)American Athletic3@ Memphis W 35-28Game Recap257
23Kansas State (6-3)Big 1210vs Texas L 34-27Game Recap247
24Washington (7-2)Pac-12vs Oregon State W 24-21Game Recap187
25Florida State (6-3)ACC@ Miami (FL) W 45-378

Others receiving votes:

Cincinnati 74, Kentucky 61, Coastal Carolina 46, Wake Forest 34, Oklahoma State 21, Baylor 19, Kansas 10, Mississippi State 8, South Carolina 6, Troy 5, UTSA 5, Louisville 3, Oregon State 3, San Jose State 1

Leave a comment

