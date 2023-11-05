Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Week 11 AP Top 25 Poll: Oklahoma and Notre Dame Free Fall Following Losses

The Week 11 AP Top 25 Poll has been released and there have been some changes from a week ago.

Week 10 of the College Football season is officially a wrap, and every team previously ranked in the Top 10 took care of business, with the exception of No. 10 Oklahoma, who lost to Oklahoma State. Just moments ago, the Week 11 AP Top 25 Poll was released, and as you are about to see, there are some changes that have taken place.

RANKTEAMTRENDTHIS WEEKPOINTS (FIRST PLACE VOTES)
1Georgia Bulldogsvs. Missouri1558 (49)
2Michigan Wolverinesvs. Purdue1485 (9)
3Ohio State Buckeyes@ Rutgers1453 (3)
4Florida State Seminoles@ Pittsburgh1411 (2)
5Washington Huskies@ USC1333 (0)
6Oregon Ducksvs. California1240 (0)
7Texas Longhornsvs. Kansas State1190 (0)
8Alabama Crimson Tidevs. LSU1143 (0)
9Penn State Nittany Lions@ Maryland1075 (0)
10Ole Miss Rebels1vs. Texas A&M1027 (0)
11Louisville Cardinals4vs. Virginia Tech926 (0)
12Oregon State Beavers4@ Arizona772 (0)
13Utah Utes5vs. Arizona State734 (0)
14Tennessee Volunteers5vs. UConn703 (0)
15Oklahoma State Cowboysvs. Oklahoma660 (0)
16Missouri Tigers-2@ Georgia644 (0)
17Oklahoma Sooners-7@ Oklahoma State547 (0)
18LSU Tigers-5@ Alabama532 (0)
19Kansas Jayhawks3@ Iowa State496 (0)
20Tulane Green Wave1@ East Carolina351 (0)
21James Madison Dukes2@ Georgia State294 (0)
22Notre Dame Fighting Irish-10@ Clemson270 (0)
23Arizona Wildcatsvs. Oregon State176 (0)
24North Carolina Tar Heelsvs. Campbell95 (0)
25Liberty Flamesvs. Louisiana Tech85 (0)

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES:

Fresno St. 73, Kansas St. 73, Southern Cal 46, Air Force 26, Toledo 25, UCLA 11, Iowa 6, SMU 5, Duke 4, West Virginia 3, Texas A&M 1, NC State 1, Clemson 1.

More Articles From DSN

