Week 11 AP Top 25 Poll: Oklahoma and Notre Dame Free Fall Following Losses

Week 10 of the College Football season is officially a wrap, and every team previously ranked in the Top 10 took care of business, with the exception of No. 10 Oklahoma, who lost to Oklahoma State. Just moments ago, the Week 11 AP Top 25 Poll was released, and as you are about to see, there are some changes that have taken place.

Week 11 AP Top 25 Poll

RANK TEAM TREND THIS WEEK POINTS (FIRST PLACE VOTES) 1 Georgia Bulldogs – vs. Missouri 1558 (49) 2 Michigan Wolverines – vs. Purdue 1485 (9) 3 Ohio State Buckeyes – @ Rutgers 1453 (3) 4 Florida State Seminoles – @ Pittsburgh 1411 (2) 5 Washington Huskies – @ USC 1333 (0) 6 Oregon Ducks – vs. California 1240 (0) 7 Texas Longhorns – vs. Kansas State 1190 (0) 8 Alabama Crimson Tide – vs. LSU 1143 (0) 9 Penn State Nittany Lions – @ Maryland 1075 (0) 10 Ole Miss Rebels 1 vs. Texas A&M 1027 (0) 11 Louisville Cardinals 4 vs. Virginia Tech 926 (0) 12 Oregon State Beavers 4 @ Arizona 772 (0) 13 Utah Utes 5 vs. Arizona State 734 (0) 14 Tennessee Volunteers 5 vs. UConn 703 (0) 15 Oklahoma State Cowboys – vs. Oklahoma 660 (0) 16 Missouri Tigers -2 @ Georgia 644 (0) 17 Oklahoma Sooners -7 @ Oklahoma State 547 (0) 18 LSU Tigers -5 @ Alabama 532 (0) 19 Kansas Jayhawks 3 @ Iowa State 496 (0) 20 Tulane Green Wave 1 @ East Carolina 351 (0) 21 James Madison Dukes 2 @ Georgia State 294 (0) 22 Notre Dame Fighting Irish -10 @ Clemson 270 (0) 23 Arizona Wildcats – vs. Oregon State 176 (0) 24 North Carolina Tar Heels – vs. Campbell 95 (0) 25 Liberty Flames – vs. Louisiana Tech 85 (0)

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES:

Fresno St. 73, Kansas St. 73, Southern Cal 46, Air Force 26, Toledo 25, UCLA 11, Iowa 6, SMU 5, Duke 4, West Virginia 3, Texas A&M 1, NC State 1, Clemson 1.