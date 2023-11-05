Week 11 AP Top 25 Poll: Oklahoma and Notre Dame Free Fall Following Losses
Week 10 of the College Football season is officially a wrap, and every team previously ranked in the Top 10 took care of business, with the exception of No. 10 Oklahoma, who lost to Oklahoma State. Just moments ago, the Week 11 AP Top 25 Poll was released, and as you are about to see, there are some changes that have taken place.
Week 11 AP Top 25 Poll
|RANK
|TEAM
|TREND
|THIS WEEK
|POINTS (FIRST PLACE VOTES)
|1
|Georgia Bulldogs
|–
|vs. Missouri
|1558 (49)
|2
|Michigan Wolverines
|–
|vs. Purdue
|1485 (9)
|3
|Ohio State Buckeyes
|–
|@ Rutgers
|1453 (3)
|4
|Florida State Seminoles
|–
|@ Pittsburgh
|1411 (2)
|5
|Washington Huskies
|–
|@ USC
|1333 (0)
|6
|Oregon Ducks
|–
|vs. California
|1240 (0)
|7
|Texas Longhorns
|–
|vs. Kansas State
|1190 (0)
|8
|Alabama Crimson Tide
|–
|vs. LSU
|1143 (0)
|9
|Penn State Nittany Lions
|–
|@ Maryland
|1075 (0)
|10
|Ole Miss Rebels
|1
|vs. Texas A&M
|1027 (0)
|11
|Louisville Cardinals
|4
|vs. Virginia Tech
|926 (0)
|12
|Oregon State Beavers
|4
|@ Arizona
|772 (0)
|13
|Utah Utes
|5
|vs. Arizona State
|734 (0)
|14
|Tennessee Volunteers
|5
|vs. UConn
|703 (0)
|15
|Oklahoma State Cowboys
|–
|vs. Oklahoma
|660 (0)
|16
|Missouri Tigers
|-2
|@ Georgia
|644 (0)
|17
|Oklahoma Sooners
|-7
|@ Oklahoma State
|547 (0)
|18
|LSU Tigers
|-5
|@ Alabama
|532 (0)
|19
|Kansas Jayhawks
|3
|@ Iowa State
|496 (0)
|20
|Tulane Green Wave
|1
|@ East Carolina
|351 (0)
|21
|James Madison Dukes
|2
|@ Georgia State
|294 (0)
|22
|Notre Dame Fighting Irish
|-10
|@ Clemson
|270 (0)
|23
|Arizona Wildcats
|–
|vs. Oregon State
|176 (0)
|24
|North Carolina Tar Heels
|–
|vs. Campbell
|95 (0)
|25
|Liberty Flames
|–
|vs. Louisiana Tech
|85 (0)
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES:
Fresno St. 73, Kansas St. 73, Southern Cal 46, Air Force 26, Toledo 25, UCLA 11, Iowa 6, SMU 5, Duke 4, West Virginia 3, Texas A&M 1, NC State 1, Clemson 1.