Week 11 College Football Playoff Rankings: Ohio State continues to lead the way

Heading into Week 11 of the college football season, the anticipation is mounting as we speculate which four teams will secure their spot in the College Football Playoffs. The initial rankings have introduced a top four of No. 1 Ohio State, No. 2 Georgia, No. 3 Michigan, and No. 4 Florida State.

Why it Matters

In Week 10, Michigan reinforced its position by dominating Purdue with a convincing 41-13 victory at the Big House. The latest rankings have been released, and we will update them live as they are revealed on ESPN. With three more weeks left in the regular season, it's poised to be a thrilling journey to the playoffs as we watch to see how the upcoming games impact these crucial standings.

College Football Playoff Rankings – November 7th

Here are the latest College Football Playoff Rankings: Updated live as the rankings are revealed

Ohio State Georgia Michigan Florida State Washington Oregon Texas Alabama Ole Miss (+1) Penn State (+1) Louisville (+2) Oregon State (+4) Tennessee (+4) Missouri (-2) Oklahoma State (+7) Kansas (+5) Oklahoma (-8) Utah LSU (-5) Notre Dame (-5) Arizona (NR) Iowa (NR) Tulane (+1) North Carolina (NR) Kansas State (-2)

Bottom Line: The Journey Continues

The latest rankings offer a glimpse into the potential powerhouses, with Ohio State at the helm, Georgia nipping at their heels, and Michigan firmly in the mix, despite distractions from an ongoing investigation. These standings lay the groundwork for a gripping narrative as teams battle it out for a spot in the playoffs.

While the initial rankings spark excitement and debates, the college football season is far from static; it's a dynamic narrative that unfolds with each game. As the weeks go by, the fight for dominance will intensify, and the playoff picture is bound to shift. The journey to identify the nation's top four teams is well underway, with twists and turns still to come.