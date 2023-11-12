Week 12 AP Top 25 Poll: 2 teams make debut in Top 10

Week 11 of the 2023 college football season is a wrap, and the top teams handled their business on Saturday afternoon, including previously No. 2 Michigan (in the AP poll) defeating No. 9 Penn State in Happy Valley. On Sunday afternoon, the latest AP Top 25 Poll was revealed and there are two new teams in the Top 10.

Week 12 AP Top 25 Poll

As you can see below, Louisville (No. 9) and Oregon State (No. 10 ) have made their debut in the Top 10.

Georgia (54) Michigan (7) Ohio State (1) Florida State Washington Oregon Texas Alabama Louisville Oregon State Missouri Penn State Ole Miss Oklahoma LSU Utah Tulane James Madison Arizona Notre Dame Tennessee North Carolina Kansas State Oklahoma State Liberty

Others receiving votes: Iowa 111, Kansas 83, Toledo 51, Fresno St. 13, Southern Cal 5, UNLV 4, SMU 4, NC State 2, Miami (Ohio) 1, Texas A&M 1.