Week 12 AP Top 25 Poll: 2 teams make debut in Top 10
Week 11 of the 2023 college football season is a wrap, and the top teams handled their business on Saturday afternoon, including previously No. 2 Michigan (in the AP poll) defeating No. 9 Penn State in Happy Valley. On Sunday afternoon, the latest AP Top 25 Poll was revealed and there are two new teams in the Top 10.
Week 12 AP Top 25 Poll
As you can see below, Louisville (No. 9) and Oregon State (No. 10 ) have made their debut in the Top 10.
- Georgia (54)
- Michigan (7)
- Ohio State (1)
- Florida State
- Washington
- Oregon
- Texas
- Alabama
- Louisville
- Oregon State
- Missouri
- Penn State
- Ole Miss
- Oklahoma
- LSU
- Utah
- Tulane
- James Madison
- Arizona
- Notre Dame
- Tennessee
- North Carolina
- Kansas State
- Oklahoma State
- Liberty
Others receiving votes: Iowa 111, Kansas 83, Toledo 51, Fresno St. 13, Southern Cal 5, UNLV 4, SMU 4, NC State 2, Miami (Ohio) 1, Texas A&M 1.