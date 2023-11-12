Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Week 12 AP Top 25 Poll: 2 teams make debut in Top 10

Week 11 of the 2023 college football season is a wrap, and the top teams handled their business on Saturday afternoon, including previously No. 2 Michigan (in the AP poll) defeating No. 9 Penn State in Happy Valley. On Sunday afternoon, the latest AP Top 25 Poll was revealed and there are two new teams in the Top 10.

AP Top 25 Poll

Week 12 AP Top 25 Poll

As you can see below, Louisville (No. 9) and Oregon State (No. 10 ) have made their debut in the Top 10.

  1. Georgia (54)
  2. Michigan (7)
  3. Ohio State (1)
  4. Florida State
  5. Washington
  6. Oregon
  7. Texas 
  8. Alabama
  9. Louisville
  10. Oregon State
  11. Missouri
  12. Penn State
  13. Ole Miss
  14. Oklahoma
  15. LSU
  16. Utah
  17. Tulane
  18. James Madison
  19. Arizona
  20. Notre Dame
  21. Tennessee
  22. North Carolina
  23. Kansas State
  24. Oklahoma State
  25. Liberty

Others receiving votes: Iowa 111, Kansas 83, Toledo 51, Fresno St. 13, Southern Cal 5, UNLV 4, SMU 4, NC State 2, Miami (Ohio) 1, Texas A&M 1.

