Week 14 AP Top 25 Poll: Changes In The Top 10 As Championship Week Is Upon Us
As the college football season marches towards its climactic championship week, the Week 14 AP Top 25 Poll unveils some significant shifts within its top 10 rankings. These changes come at a crucial juncture, setting the stage for the high-stakes battles that will ultimately define the playoff landscape. The poll, a barometer of team performances and expectations, reflects the results of key matchups and anticipates the upcoming championship clashes that have fans and analysts alike brimming with anticipation.
The latest Top 15 Poll has been unveiled, and as you can see, thanks to Michigan football's 30-24 win over Ohio State, there have been some changes at the top of the rankings.
|Rank
|Team
|Conference
|Record
|Trend
|This Week
|Points
|1
|Georgia
|Southeastern
|12-0
|–
|@ Georgia Tech W 31-23
|1540 (52)
|2
|Michigan
|Big Ten
|12-0
|+1
|vs. Ohio State W 30-24
|1495 (10)
|3
|Washington
|Pac-12
|12-0
|+1
|vs. Washington State W 24-21
|1413 (0)
|4
|Florida State
|Atlantic Coast
|12-0
|+1
|@ Florida W 24-15
|1358 (0)
|5
|Oregon
|Pac-12
|11-1
|+1
|vs. Oregon State W 31-7
|1277 (0)
|6
|Ohio State
|Big Ten
|11-1
|-4
|@ Michigan L 24-30
|1251 (0)
|7
|Texas
|Big 12
|11-1
|–
|vs. Texas Tech W 57-7
|1205 (0)
|8
|Alabama
|Southeastern
|11-1
|–
|@ Auburn W 27-24
|1125 (0)
|9
|Missouri
|Southeastern
|10-2
|+1
|@ Arkansas W 48-14
|1011 (0)
|10
|Penn State
|Big Ten
|10-2
|+1
|@ Michigan State W 42-0
|961 (0)
|11
|Rebels
|Southeastern
|10-2
|+1
|@ Mississippi State W 17-7
|936 (0)
|12
|Oklahoma
|Big 12
|10-2
|+1
|vs. TCU W 69-45
|857 (0)
|13
|LSU
|Southeastern
|9-3
|+1
|vs. Texas A&M W 42-30
|809 (0)
|14
|Arizona
|Pac-12
|9-3
|+2
|@ Arizona State W 59-23
|712 (0)
|15
|Louisville
|Atlantic Coast
|10-2
|-6
|vs. Kentucky L 31-38
|689 (0)
|16
|Notre Dame
|IA Independents
|9-3
|+1
|@ Stanford W 56-23
|592 (0)
|17
|Tulane
|American Athletic
|11-1
|+1
|vs. UTSA W 29-16
|557 (0)
|18
|Iowa
|Big Ten
|10-2
|+2
|@ Nebraska W 13-10
|458 (0)
|19
|Oklahoma State
|Big 12
|9-3
|+2
|vs. BYU W 40-34
|407 (0)
|20
|Liberty
|Conference USA
|12-0
|+2
|@ UTEP W 42-28
|293 (0)
|21
|North Carolina State
|Atlantic Coast
|9-3
|–
|vs. North Carolina W 39-20
|269 (0)
|21
|Oregon State
|Pac-12
|8-4
|-6
|@ Oregon L 7-31
|269 (0)
|23
|Toledo
|Mid-American
|11-1
|–
|@ Central Michigan W 32-17
|176 (0)
|24
|James Madison
|Sun Belt
|11-1
|–
|@ Coastal Carolina W 56-14
|121 (0)
|25
|SMU
|American Athletic
|10-2
|–
|vs. Navy W 59-14
|108 (0)
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES:
Tennessee 98, Clemson 57, Kansas St. 41, Utah 40, Troy 7, Kansas 6, New Mexico St. 5, Kentucky 4, Memphis 1, North Carolina 1, Miami (Ohio) 1.
TL;DR (too long didn't read)
- Michigan's Rise to No. 2: Michigan Football's notable 30-24 victory over Ohio State has led to a significant shift in the rankings, propelling them to the No. 2 spot in the Week 14 AP Top 25 Poll.
- Ohio State's Fall in Rankings: Following their loss to Michigan, Ohio State has experienced a notable drop, falling from the top ranks to No. 6.
- Top Teams Holding Steady: Despite some shifts within the top 10, teams like Georgia (No. 1), Washington (No. 3), and Florida State (No. 4) have maintained their strong positions, indicating their consistent performance and dominance in the season.
Bottom Line: Changes At The Top
The Week 14 AP Top 25 Poll underscores the dynamic and competitive nature of college football, especially as the season nears its championship week. Michigan's ascent and Ohio State's descent in the rankings are indicative of how pivotal games can dramatically alter the playoff landscape. As teams gear up for the final stretch, the rankings reflect not just past achievements but also set the tone for the decisive battles ahead, keeping fans and analysts eagerly anticipating the outcomes of these high-stakes games.