Week 14 AP Top 25 Poll: Changes In The Top 10 As Championship Week Is Upon Us

As the college football season marches towards its climactic championship week, the Week 14 AP Top 25 Poll unveils some significant shifts within its top 10 rankings. These changes come at a crucial juncture, setting the stage for the high-stakes battles that will ultimately define the playoff landscape. The poll, a barometer of team performances and expectations, reflects the results of key matchups and anticipates the upcoming championship clashes that have fans and analysts alike brimming with anticipation.

The latest Top 15 Poll has been unveiled, and as you can see, thanks to Michigan football's 30-24 win over Ohio State, there have been some changes at the top of the rankings.

Rank Team Conference Record Trend This Week Points 1 Georgia Southeastern 12-0 – @ Georgia Tech W 31-23 1540 (52) 2 Michigan Big Ten 12-0 +1 vs. Ohio State W 30-24 1495 (10) 3 Washington Pac-12 12-0 +1 vs. Washington State W 24-21 1413 (0) 4 Florida State Atlantic Coast 12-0 +1 @ Florida W 24-15 1358 (0) 5 Oregon Pac-12 11-1 +1 vs. Oregon State W 31-7 1277 (0) 6 Ohio State Big Ten 11-1 -4 @ Michigan L 24-30 1251 (0) 7 Texas Big 12 11-1 – vs. Texas Tech W 57-7 1205 (0) 8 Alabama Southeastern 11-1 – @ Auburn W 27-24 1125 (0) 9 Missouri Southeastern 10-2 +1 @ Arkansas W 48-14 1011 (0) 10 Penn State Big Ten 10-2 +1 @ Michigan State W 42-0 961 (0) 11 Rebels Southeastern 10-2 +1 @ Mississippi State W 17-7 936 (0) 12 Oklahoma Big 12 10-2 +1 vs. TCU W 69-45 857 (0) 13 LSU Southeastern 9-3 +1 vs. Texas A&M W 42-30 809 (0) 14 Arizona Pac-12 9-3 +2 @ Arizona State W 59-23 712 (0) 15 Louisville Atlantic Coast 10-2 -6 vs. Kentucky L 31-38 689 (0) 16 Notre Dame IA Independents 9-3 +1 @ Stanford W 56-23 592 (0) 17 Tulane American Athletic 11-1 +1 vs. UTSA W 29-16 557 (0) 18 Iowa Big Ten 10-2 +2 @ Nebraska W 13-10 458 (0) 19 Oklahoma State Big 12 9-3 +2 vs. BYU W 40-34 407 (0) 20 Liberty Conference USA 12-0 +2 @ UTEP W 42-28 293 (0) 21 North Carolina State Atlantic Coast 9-3 – vs. North Carolina W 39-20 269 (0) 21 Oregon State Pac-12 8-4 -6 @ Oregon L 7-31 269 (0) 23 Toledo Mid-American 11-1 – @ Central Michigan W 32-17 176 (0) 24 James Madison Sun Belt 11-1 – @ Coastal Carolina W 56-14 121 (0) 25 SMU American Athletic 10-2 – vs. Navy W 59-14 108 (0)

Tennessee 98, Clemson 57, Kansas St. 41, Utah 40, Troy 7, Kansas 6, New Mexico St. 5, Kentucky 4, Memphis 1, North Carolina 1, Miami (Ohio) 1.

Michigan's Rise to No. 2: Michigan Football's notable 30-24 victory over Ohio State has led to a significant shift in the rankings, propelling them to the No. 2 spot in the Week 14 AP Top 25 Poll. Ohio State's Fall in Rankings: Following their loss to Michigan, Ohio State has experienced a notable drop, falling from the top ranks to No. 6. Top Teams Holding Steady: Despite some shifts within the top 10, teams like Georgia (No. 1), Washington (No. 3), and Florida State (No. 4) have maintained their strong positions, indicating their consistent performance and dominance in the season.

Bottom Line: Changes At The Top

The Week 14 AP Top 25 Poll underscores the dynamic and competitive nature of college football, especially as the season nears its championship week. Michigan's ascent and Ohio State's descent in the rankings are indicative of how pivotal games can dramatically alter the playoff landscape. As teams gear up for the final stretch, the rankings reflect not just past achievements but also set the tone for the decisive battles ahead, keeping fans and analysts eagerly anticipating the outcomes of these high-stakes games.