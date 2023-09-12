Week 2 NFL Power Rankings: Detroit Lions climb following win over Chiefs

On Thursday night football, the Detroit Lions not only took on the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs, but they took them down, on their home turf. Because of that win, the Lions have officially opened the eyes of quite a few people, and you can bet they are going to climb in this week's NFL Power Rankings. ESPN has released their Week 2 NFL Power Rankings, and, not surprisingly, the Lions have moved up.

Where do the Detroit Lions Rank?

In the latest ESPN power rankings, the Lions come in at No. 7, which is up three spots from where they were entering Week 1. Here is what Eric Woodyard has to say about the Lions:

Preseason ranking: 10

Best debut performance: DB Brian Branch

Week 1 stats: 3 tackles, 1 pass defensed, INT, TD

Branch recognized that NFL game speed was faster than college football, but the former Alabama star looked comfortable against the Chiefs. He returned an interception for a 50-yard touchdown against one of the best offenses in the league. “It definitely gives me a boost for my confidence,” Branch said during Monday's practice. “But each week is going to be a challenging week, and we've just got to keep on preparing how we did against Kansas City and just for every week moving forward, we've got to do the same thing.” — Eric Woodyard

The Top 10

Here are the Top 10 in ESPN's Week 2 NFL Power Rankings:

1. San Francisco 49ers

2. Philadelphia Eagles

3. Kansas City Chiefs

4. Dallas Cowboys

5. Miami Dolphins

6. Baltimore Ravens

7. Detroit Lions

8. Jacksonville Jaguars

9. Buffalo Bills

10. Los Angeles Chargers

Bottom Line: Moving On Up

Following their remarkable win over the Kansas City Chiefs, the Detroit Lions have made a significant leap in the NFL Power Rankings, now standing at the 7th position according to ESPN. The strong debut performance by Brian Branch adds to the Lions' growing momentum, suggesting that they are a team to watch as the NFL season progresses. Up next for the Lions is a matchup at Ford Field against the Seattle Seahawks.