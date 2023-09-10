Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Week 3 AP Top 25 Poll: Find out who moved where in the latest poll.

Week 3 AP Top 25 Poll: Florida State, Texas gain on Michigan

Week 2 of the 2023 College Football season is a wrap, and the Week 3 AP Top 25 Poll has been released. There has been some movement in this week's poll, including Florida State and Texas both making up ground on Michigan.

AP top 25 rankings

Below are the full AP Top 25 Rankings

First-place votes in parentheses

  1. Georgia (55)
  2. Michigan (2)
  3. Florida State (3)
  4. Texas (2)
  5. USC
  6. Ohio State
  7. Penn State
  8. Washington
  9. Notre Dame
  10. Alabama
  11. Tennessee
  12. Utah
  13. Oregon
  14. LSU
  15. Kansas State
  16. Oregon State
  17. Ole Miss
  18. Colorado
  19. Oklahoma
  20. North Carolina
  21. Duke
  22. Miami
  23. Washington State
  24. UCLA
  25. Iowa

What's New?

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. Week 3 AP Top 25 Rankings: The Week 3 AP Top 25 Poll for the 2023 College Football season has been unveiled, reflecting the outcomes of Week 2 games. Notable changes have occurred, with some teams making significant moves in the rankings.
  2. Florida State's Ascension: Florida State has climbed the rankings, securing the third spot with three first-place votes. This ascent in the poll follows their strong performance and victory in recent games.
  3. Texas Surges: Texas has made a remarkable leap in the rankings, now occupying the fourth position. This impressive rise is attributed to their notable victory over Alabama, making a statement in Week 2.

Bottom Line: The Shuffling Continues

The release of the Week 3 AP Top 25 Poll showcases the dynamic nature of college football rankings. Florida State's advancement to the third spot and Texas' surge to fourth demonstrate the volatility of rankings in response to standout performances. While Georgia retains the top spot and Michigan maintains their second-place position, the reshuffling in the middle of the rankings reflects the ever-evolving landscape of college football.

