Week 3 AP Top 25 Poll: Florida State, Texas gain on Michigan

Week 2 of the 2023 College Football season is a wrap, and the Week 3 AP Top 25 Poll has been released. There has been some movement in this week's poll, including Florida State and Texas both making up ground on Michigan.

AP top 25 rankings

Below are the full AP Top 25 Rankings

First-place votes in parentheses

Georgia (55) Michigan (2) Florida State (3) Texas (2) USC Ohio State Penn State Washington Notre Dame Alabama Tennessee Utah Oregon LSU Kansas State Oregon State Ole Miss Colorado Oklahoma North Carolina Duke Miami Washington State UCLA Iowa

What's New?

As you can see above, Florida State has moved up to No. 3 in the poll with a trio of first-place votes, while Texas jumped all the way up to No. 4 following their impressive win at Alabama on Saturday night. Georgia remains at No. 1 in the poll, while Michigan remains at No. 2.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Week 3 AP Top 25 Rankings: The Week 3 AP Top 25 Poll for the 2023 College Football season has been unveiled, reflecting the outcomes of Week 2 games. Notable changes have occurred, with some teams making significant moves in the rankings. Florida State's Ascension: Florida State has climbed the rankings, securing the third spot with three first-place votes. This ascent in the poll follows their strong performance and victory in recent games. Texas Surges: Texas has made a remarkable leap in the rankings, now occupying the fourth position. This impressive rise is attributed to their notable victory over Alabama, making a statement in Week 2.

Bottom Line: The Shuffling Continues

The release of the Week 3 AP Top 25 Poll showcases the dynamic nature of college football rankings. Florida State's advancement to the third spot and Texas' surge to fourth demonstrate the volatility of rankings in response to standout performances. While Georgia retains the top spot and Michigan maintains their second-place position, the reshuffling in the middle of the rankings reflects the ever-evolving landscape of college football.