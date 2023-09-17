Week 4 USA Today Top 25 Poll: Tennessee free falls following loss to Florida
Week 3 of the 2023 College Football season is in the books and though some of the top teams struggled a bit, most of them ended up getting the job done. With that being said, Tennessee lost to Florida, and because of that, they have fallen from No. 9 to No. 20 in the Week 4 USA Today Top 25 Poll.
Week 4 USA Today Top 25 Poll
Here is the full Top 25 poll heading into Week 4:
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|PTS
|1st
|Prev
|Chg
|Hi/Lo
|1
|Georgia
|3-0
|1598
|62
|1
|—
|1/1
|2
|Michigan
|3-0
|1514
|1
|2
|—
|2/2
|3
|Florida State
|3-0
|1396
|0
|3
|—
|3/8
|4
|Ohio State
|3-0
|1394
|1
|4
|—
|4/4
|5
|Southern California
|3-0
|1325
|0
|5
|—
|5/6
|6
|Texas
|3-0
|1312
|0
|6
|—
|6/12
|7
|Penn State
|3-0
|1224
|0
|7
|—
|7/7
|8
|Washington
|3-0
|1164
|0
|8
|—
|8/11
|9
|Notre Dame
|4-0
|1044
|0
|11
|2
|9/13
|10
|Utah
|3-0
|967
|0
|12
|2
|10/14
|11
|Oregon
|3-0
|946
|0
|13
|2
|11/15
|12
|Alabama
|2-1
|886
|0
|10
|-2
|3/12
|13
|Louisiana State
|2-1
|808
|0
|14
|1
|5/14
|14
|Oklahoma
|3-0
|683
|0
|16
|2
|14/19
|15
|Oregon State
|3-0
|660
|0
|17
|2
|15/18
|16
|Mississippi
|3-0
|602
|0
|19
|3
|16/22
|17
|North Carolina
|3-0
|592
|0
|18
|1
|16/20
|18
|Duke
|3-0
|469
|0
|20
|2
|18/NR
|19
|Colorado
|3-0
|435
|0
|21
|2
|19/25
|20
|Tennessee
|2-1
|362
|0
|9
|-11
|9/20
|21
|Miami
|3-0
|298
|0
|23
|2
|21/NR
|22
|Iowa
|3-0
|206
|0
|24
|2
|22/NR
|23
|Clemson
|2-1
|193
|0
|22
|-1
|9/23
|24
|Washington State
|3-0
|160
|0
|NR
|2
|24/NR
|25
|UCLA
|3-0
|156
|0
|25
|—
|25/NR
Other Receiving Votes:
Kansas State 114; Missouri 44; Fresno State 43; Florida 41; Kentucky 28; Texas Christian 26; Maryland 19; Kansas 17; Auburn 16; Texas A&M 11; Syracuse 10; Air Force 9; Tulane 7; Central Florida 5; Wyoming 3; Ohio 3; James Madison 3; Wake Forest 2; Louisville 2; Memphis 1; Brigham Young 1; Arkansas 1.