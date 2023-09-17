Week 4 USA Today Top 25 Poll: Tennessee free falls following loss to Florida

Week 3 of the 2023 College Football season is in the books and though some of the top teams struggled a bit, most of them ended up getting the job done. With that being said, Tennessee lost to Florida, and because of that, they have fallen from No. 9 to No. 20 in the Week 4 USA Today Top 25 Poll.

Week 4 USA Today Top 25 Poll

Here is the full Top 25 poll heading into Week 4:

Rank Team Record PTS 1st Prev Chg Hi/Lo 1 Georgia 3-0 1598 62 1 — 1/1 2 Michigan 3-0 1514 1 2 — 2/2 3 Florida State 3-0 1396 0 3 — 3/8 4 Ohio State 3-0 1394 1 4 — 4/4 5 Southern California 3-0 1325 0 5 — 5/6 6 Texas 3-0 1312 0 6 — 6/12 7 Penn State 3-0 1224 0 7 — 7/7 8 Washington 3-0 1164 0 8 — 8/11 9 Notre Dame 4-0 1044 0 11 2 9/13 10 Utah 3-0 967 0 12 2 10/14 11 Oregon 3-0 946 0 13 2 11/15 12 Alabama 2-1 886 0 10 -2 3/12 13 Louisiana State 2-1 808 0 14 1 5/14 14 Oklahoma 3-0 683 0 16 2 14/19 15 Oregon State 3-0 660 0 17 2 15/18 16 Mississippi 3-0 602 0 19 3 16/22 17 North Carolina 3-0 592 0 18 1 16/20 18 Duke 3-0 469 0 20 2 18/NR 19 Colorado 3-0 435 0 21 2 19/25 20 Tennessee 2-1 362 0 9 -11 9/20 21 Miami 3-0 298 0 23 2 21/NR 22 Iowa 3-0 206 0 24 2 22/NR 23 Clemson 2-1 193 0 22 -1 9/23 24 Washington State 3-0 160 0 NR 2 24/NR 25 UCLA 3-0 156 0 25 — 25/NR

Other Receiving Votes:

Kansas State 114; Missouri 44; Fresno State 43; Florida 41; Kentucky 28; Texas Christian 26; Maryland 19; Kansas 17; Auburn 16; Texas A&M 11; Syracuse 10; Air Force 9; Tulane 7; Central Florida 5; Wyoming 3; Ohio 3; James Madison 3; Wake Forest 2; Louisville 2; Memphis 1; Brigham Young 1; Arkansas 1.