Week 4 USA Today Top 25 Poll: Tennessee free falls following loss to Florida

The latest USA Today Top 25 Poll has been released.

Week 3 of the 2023 College Football season is in the books and though some of the top teams struggled a bit, most of them ended up getting the job done. With that being said, Tennessee lost to Florida, and because of that, they have fallen from No. 9 to No. 20 in the Week 4 USA Today Top 25 Poll.

Here is the full Top 25 poll heading into Week 4:

RankTeamRecordPTS1stPrevChgHi/Lo
1Georgia3-015986211/1
2Michigan3-01514122/2
3Florida State3-01396033/8
4Ohio State3-01394144/4
5Southern California3-01325055/6
6Texas3-01312066/12
7Penn State3-01224077/7
8Washington3-01164088/11
9Notre Dame4-0104401129/13
10Utah3-0967012210/14
11Oregon3-0946013211/15
12Alabama2-1886010-23/12
13Louisiana State2-180801415/14
14Oklahoma3-0683016214/19
15Oregon State3-0660017215/18
16Mississippi3-0602019316/22
17North Carolina3-0592018116/20
18Duke3-0469020218/NR
19Colorado3-0435021219/25
20Tennessee2-136209-119/20
21Miami3-0298023221/NR
22Iowa3-0206024222/NR
23Clemson2-1193022-19/23
24Washington State3-01600NR224/NR
25UCLA3-015602525/NR

Other Receiving Votes:

Kansas State 114; Missouri 44; Fresno State 43; Florida 41; Kentucky 28; Texas Christian 26; Maryland 19; Kansas 17; Auburn 16; Texas A&M 11; Syracuse 10; Air Force 9; Tulane 7; Central Florida 5; Wyoming 3; Ohio 3; James Madison 3; Wake Forest 2; Louisville 2; Memphis 1; Brigham Young 1; Arkansas 1.

