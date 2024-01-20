When the Detroit Lions will play if they advance to the NFC Championship Game

The Detroit Lions, currently poised as a 6.5-point favorite, are on the cusp of making an extraordinary leap in the NFL playoffs. As they prepare to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a pivotal Divisional Round playoff game at Ford Field, the stakes couldn't be higher. A victory here would not only signify a momentous achievement for the team but also propel them into the NFC Championship Game, a feat they haven't achieved since the 1991 season. This upcoming game holds immense significance for the Lions and their fans, representing a potential turning point in the franchise’s history.

When Would The Detroit Lions Play in the NFC Championship Game?

If the Lions, who are a 6.5-point favorite, can take care of business against the Buccaneers, they will advance to the NFC Championship Game, where they will take on the winner of the San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers. The schedule has been announced for both the NFC and AFC Championship Games, and the AFC Championship Game will take place next Sunday at 3:00 p.m. ET on CBS, while the NFC Championship Game will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET and will air on FOX.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Lions on the Brink of History: A win against the Buccaneers in the Divisional Round could launch the Detroit Lions into the NFC Championship Game for the first time since 1991. Scheduled for the Spotlight: The NFC Championship Game is set for next Sunday, with a kickoff time of 6:30 p.m. ET, to be broadcast on FOX. A Path to Redemption: Advancing to the NFC Championship would mark a significant turnaround for the Lions, symbolizing a new era of success for the long-suffering franchise.

The Bottom Line – A Historic Opportunity for the Lions

The Detroit Lions stand at a pivotal moment in their franchise history. As they gear up to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the prospect of advancing to the NFC Championship Game represents not just a potential victory but a historic breakthrough. This Sunday's matchup is laden with the weight of history and the hopes of a loyal fanbase.

A win would not only shatter a decades-long absence from the NFC Championship but also usher in a new era for the Lions, one marked by triumph and resilience. As the Lions face this critical juncture, the entire football world watches with bated breath, anticipating whether Detroit can turn the tide of history and step into the championship spotlight.