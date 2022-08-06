When it comes to the 2022 Detroit Lions, who is currently the face of the franchise?

On Friday, Justin Rogers of the Detroit News made the case for Amon-Ra St. Brown being the face of the Lions.

Rogers noted that St. Brown “epitomizes what coach Dan Campbell desires in a player.”

Passion, intensity, dedication and production — St. Brown is checking all the boxes. A fourth-round draft pick out of USC a year ago, he arrived in Detroit with an unfillable chip on his shoulder, fueled by the fact he had to wait three days, and watch 16 other receivers be taken ahead of him, before his name was finally called.

His immediate response to the slight of being bypassed the first three rounds was to go into the garage and catch 202 balls off the JUGS machine. And that’s become part of his daily routine, no matter how grueling the day’s practice, he catches an extra 202 balls.

Who is the face of the 2022 Detroit Lions?

There is no question about it that Amon-Ra St. Brown “epitomizes what coach Dan Campbell desires in a player,” but does that mean he is the face of the Detroit Lions?

Don’t get me wrong, I am the biggest St. Brown supporter on the planet, as I actually celebrated the moment the Lions selected him in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, but he is not the face of the Detroit Lions.

So, who is the face of the 2022 Detroit Lions?

In my opinion, the answer to that question comes down to two choices. One of those choices is rookie EDGE Aidan Hutchinson, whose “face” has literally been all over the place around these parts ever since his senior season with the University of Michigan began. Hutchinson is already making quite the name for himself in training camp and you can bet that Hard Knocks will feature him quite a bit, for the world to see. But Hutchinson is not the face of the Lions.

The face of the Lions is, without question, head coach, Dan Campbell.

Ever since Campbell’s introductory press conference in 2021, he has been the face of the Detroit Lions and that will continue until either Hutchinson or another player (maybe even Amon-Ra St. Brown), unseats him.

Nation, it’s your turn. Who do you think is the face of the 2022 Detroit Lions?

