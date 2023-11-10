Why Jared Goff may have to wait to play with his newest toy

The Detroit Lions are poised to return from their bye week nearly at full strength, but a new addition, wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones, remains a question mark. Acquired in a trade with the Cleveland Browns, Peoples-Jones is battling a rib injury that has limited his practice time in his first week with the Lions.

What did Dan Campbell Say About Donovan Peoples-Jones?

Head coach Dan Campbell acknowledged DPJ's potential impact on the team, particularly in bolstering the depth on the perimeter, yet his debut against the Los Angeles Chargers remains uncertain.

“Obviously we did the physical and everything (after the trade), and we felt like there was nothing that was severe,” Campbell said. “Look, he’s been practicing, and he’s looked pretty good, and then we’ll make a decision on whether we bring him or not, or activate him or not I should say, over the next day or so.”

The decision hinges on Peoples-Jones' comfort and readiness, with Campbell emphasizing the importance of the player's health and confidence.

“I think more than anything it’ll be talk to him, talk to (receivers coach Antwaan Randle El), talk to (offensive coordinator) Ben (Johnson) and just kind of gather all the facts and see where we’re at. I want to make sure he’s comfortable too. I do. So, we have that luxury right now. We’re pretty good in the receiver room, so we’ll see.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Donovan Peoples-Jones, recently traded to the Lions, is nursing a rib injury. His availability for the upcoming game against the Chargers is unclear. The Lions' coaching staff is weighing his health and comfort before making a game-time decision.

Bottom Line – Patience in Play

As the Lions gear up for their next challenge, the debut of Donovan Peoples-Jones hangs in the balance. The careful consideration by the coaching staff in bringing him into play reflects a prudent strategy: balancing the eagerness to unleash new talent with the practicality of ensuring player health and team harmony. Though it sounds like Jared Goff could have to wait one more week to play with his new toy, we will know more when the Lions release their final injury report of the week around 4:00 p.m. EST today.