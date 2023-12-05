Why Mel Kiper is Not Sold on J.J. McCarthy as a Top QB Prospect

In the ever-evolving conversation about upcoming NFL prospects, ESPN's NFL Draft expert Mel Kiper has offered his insights, particularly regarding Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy. Despite being touted as a potential first-round pick by many, Kiper’s recent analysis suggests he remains unconvinced of McCarthy's standing as a top quarterback prospect for the 2024 NFL Draft.

Kiper's Skepticism: Evaluating McCarthy's Performance

Kiper named J.J. McCarthy as his “Wild Card” quarterback prospect, indicating a sense of unpredictability in McCarthy’s draft status. According to Kiper, McCarthy presents a challenging evaluation.

It's Michigan's J.J. McCarthy, who has been one of the most difficult evaluations of this entire class. He has the tools to be in the mix for that No. 3 QB spot, but he just didn't convince me down the stretch. Where were the “wow” throws? I didn't see him go through progressions much. Sure, he only had four interceptions, but three of those came against … Bowling Green? Plus, he wasn't asked to beat teams with his arm, partly because the Wolverines blew out all of their opponents until November.

It's clear McCarthy has a ton of talent, but not all NFL teams are going to be in love with him, which means he could drop to Day 2. I have him as my No. 7 QB right now.

Projection and Future Opportunities

Despite recognizing McCarthy's talent, Kiper suggests that not all NFL teams might be as enamored with the Michigan quarterback, potentially leading to his slide into Day 2 of the draft. Currently, Kiper ranks McCarthy as his seventh quarterback in the upcoming draft. However, McCarthy will have significant opportunities to bolster his draft stock and prove his critics wrong. The first of these will be in the highly anticipated College Football Playoff semifinal matchup against Alabama at the Rose Bowl on New Year’s Eve. This game, and potentially one more if Michigan advances, offers McCarthy a platform to showcase his skills against top-tier competition, potentially swaying opinions like Kiper's.