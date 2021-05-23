Winnipeg Jets shock Oilers with 2 goals in 16 seconds

Sharing is caring!

The Winnipeg Jets have visions of putting the Edmonton Oilers in a near insurmountable hole in their first round playoff series.

Already leading their series by a 2-0 advantage, the Jets stunned Edmonton tonight in Game 3 by roaring back in the 3rd period to tie the score with two goals in less than 20 seconds.

First, it was captain Blake Wheeler. He was soon followed by Josh Morrissey:

TWO GOALS IN 16 SECONDS FOR THE JETS TO TIE UP GAME 3! 🚨 ✈️ 🚨 (🎥: @NHLonNBCSports) pic.twitter.com/NqJKDKyuA6 — theScore (@theScore) May 24, 2021

Can you imagine what the noise level would be like in Winnipeg had fans been allowed inside the MTS Centre?