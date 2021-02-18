Would you like to see the Detroit Red Wings wear these jerseys? [Photos]

Sharing is caring!

When it comes to the Detroit Red Wings jerseys, both home and away, they are almost sacred around these parts.

Over the years, plenty of people have released different Red Wings concept uniforms, some being pretty cool but most being absolutely horrendous.

But while doing some digging, I came around a home/away combo concept jersey that is not too shabby.

As you can see below, gray trim has been added, which gives the jerseys a nice look.

Nation, would you like to see the Red Wings wear these jerseys?