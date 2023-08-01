Detroit Lions TE Shane Zylstra gets devastating injury update

In a gut-wrenching turn of events, Detroit Lions tight end Shane Zylstra reportedly suffered a season-ending knee injury during a Monday training camp practice, according to a confirmation by the Free Press. Although Zylstra's diagnosis has not been revealed to the public, a source told the free press that it's not an ACL tear.

The injury occurred when cornerback Khalil Dorsey hit Zylstra low near the end of practice, leading to Zylstra limping off the field. This came as a shock to the team, with both offensive and defensive players taking a knee as their teammate was helped off the field.

Last season, Zylstra played in 13 games for the Lions and had a standout three-touchdown game on Dec. 24 against the Carolina Panthers.

Why it Matters

As the 2022 season was approaching, Shane Zylstra wasn't highly anticipated, since T.J. Hockenson held the premier tight end position for the Lions. However, Zylstra's career took an upward turn when Hockenson was traded, landing him a spot on the Lions' main roster. In the final ten matches, he capitalized on his fair share of field time, impressively scoring four touchdown passes. Nevertheless, the Lions picked Sam LaPorta in the 2023 NFL Draft, which implies that Zylstra is likely to be fourth in line for the tight end role at present.

Key points

Zylstra suffered a season-ending knee injury.

The injury was not an ACL tear.

The incident occurred during a training camp practice.

Zylstra limped off the field after a hit from cornerback Khalil Dorsey.

Zylstra's recovery is expected to keep him out for six months

Bottom Line – Unfortunate News

This news is obviously a devastating blow to Zylstra and the Lions. However, it is the response to adversity, not the adversity itself, that will define him moving forward. We certainly wish Shane all the best as he recovers from his injury.