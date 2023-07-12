Nate Danielson officially signs with Detroit Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings selected Nate Danielson with the 9th pick in the 2023 Draft, and now he's an official member of the organization after signing his first Entry-Level contract.

The Red Wings hope to see Danielson in the top-6 sometime in the future

Danielson is a 6-2 center from the Brandon Wheat Kings of the WHL. He originally hails from Red Deer, Alberta, and has been described as a “creator of rush offense, building speed beneath the puck, charging through the neutral zone with possession, carving the ice up with powerful, agile crossovers, and turning the corner on opposing defencemen” by Elite Prospects.

He's been signed to his first Entry-Level Contract

The Red Wings announced Danielson has been signed to a three-year entry-level contract, and posted a photo of the smiling prospect sealing the deal:

Key Points

The Red Wings took Nate Danielson with the 9th overall pick

The 6'2 center had played for the WHL's Brandon Wheat Kings

He's been signed to an Entry Level contract this morning

Bottom Line

They say that hindsight is always 20-20, and Yzerman certainly has his reasons for making the selection that he did.

Since Yzerman has forgotten more about hockey than most of us will ever even know about the sport and its inner workings, we're hoping that this is just the latest piece in what will be a successful and ultimately championship-worthy rebuild.