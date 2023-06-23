The upcoming season holds immense promise for the 2023 Detroit Lions, who have emerged as the favorites to win the NFC North. If they secure the division title, it will mark a historic moment as they would host a playoff game at Ford Field for the first time since its opening. Injuries often shape the fate of NFL teams, and while the Lions' success hinges significantly on quarterback Jared Goff, losing him to a prolonged absence would severely dampen their playoff prospects. However, in considering the non-quarterback players vital to the Lions' playoff aspirations, one name stands out: EDGE Aidan Hutchinson.

1 Non-QB player the 2023 Detroit Lions cannot afford to lose

Other candidates I considered were OT Penei Sewell and WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, but Hutchinson edged them out (no pun intended) due to his anticipated significant progression in his sophomore season with the Lions. For the Lions to not only conquer the NFC North but also make an impact in the NFL Playoffs, their defense must take substantial strides forward, with Hutchinson leading the charge in wreaking havoc on opposing quarterbacks. While the Lions' overall roster health is crucial for their success, losing Hutchinson would deal a devastating blow.

Bottom Line – The Fate Rests on Hutchinson's Shoulders

Aidan Hutchinson's presence and performance will be paramount to the Detroit Lions' success in the 2023 season. While quarterback Jared Goff's role is significant, losing Hutchinson would deal a severe blow to the Lions' playoff aspirations. As they strive to capture the NFC North title and make a statement in the NFL Playoffs, the Lions must rely on their defense to make a significant impact. Hutchinson's ability to disrupt opposing quarterbacks and create chaos in the backfield positions him as a key player in their quest for success. His growth in his second season with the Lions is eagerly anticipated, and his contributions will be instrumental in shaping the team's defensive prowess. To achieve their goals, the Lions must keep Hutchinson healthy and capitalize on his potential to transform their defense into a force to be reckoned with.