10 Options for Detroit Red Wings in Round 2 of the 2023 NHL Draft

The Detroit Red Wings had two picks in the first round last night of the 2023 NHL Draft, and they selected Nate Danielson with the ninth pick and then followed it up with taking Axel Sandin Pellikka. Now they enter the last six rounds of the draft, and in round two, they have three picks, all back-to-back-to-back, so who are some names to look out for, for the Red Wings to take in round two with picks 41,42, and 43?

10 Options for the Detroit Red Wings in Round 2

Left Wing – Andrew Cristall – Kelowna (WHL)

Cristall played last season for the Kelowna Rockets of the Western Hockey League in Canada; he appeared in 54 games for the Rockets, recording 95 points (39 goals and 56 assists). He was a plus 18 and also had 50 PIM. He would also appear in the World Juniors for Team Canada, playing in seven games and recording six points (two goals and four assists).

Center – Riley Heidt – Prince George (WHL)

Heidt is a 5-11 forward with a left-handed shot who played for the Prince George Cougars last season, he would play in 68 games, tallying 97 points (25 goals and 72 assists), which ranked him fifth in the Western Hockey League in points; Heidt has a knack for making plays with his stick and despite his size and be physical. He also appeared in the World Juniors for Team Canada, and in five games, he records two points coming on assists.

Right Wing – Ethan Gauthier – Sherbrook (QMJHL)

Gauthier is a player that touches the puck and automatically knows where he is going with it, generating a one-touch chance for his teammates. He played in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League last season with the Sherbrook Phoenix playing in 66 games and taking home 69 points (30 goals and 39 assists); he was also a plus-29 and recorded 47 PIM.

Left Wing – Gavin Brindley – University of Michigan (NCAA)

Brindley is a solid two-way player who is good on the defensive side of the puck. He knows how to read plays and attacks the attacking lane. Last season for the University of Michigan, he played in 41 games recording 38 points (12 goals and 26 assists). He also finished the season for the Wolverines with a plus-21. Brindley would also play for Team USA in the World Juniors, appearing in seven games and recording four points (one goal and three assists).

Left Wing – Nick Lardis – Hamilton (OHL)

Lardis played for the Hamilton Bulldogs of the Ontario Hockey League last season, he is the kind of player that can just find a way to put the puck in the back of the net no matter what position he is in. Last season he played for two teams in the OHL, beginning the season with the Peterborough Petes and then the Bulldogs; combined, he went on to play in 69 games, recording 65 total points between the two teams (37 goals and 28 assists). Lardis also played for Team Canada in the World Juniors playing in seven games, recording four points, all coming on goals.

Right Wing – Charlie Stramel – University of Wisconsin (NCAA)

Stamel does a lot of his work up close on the goaltender. Last season Stramel played for the Wisconsin Badgers in the Big Ten. He played in 33 games tallying 12 points (five goals and seven assists); he also racked up 59 PIM. He would play in the age 20 group of the World Juniors for Team USA and record three points, all coming on assists.

Center – William Whitelaw – Youngstown (USHL)

Whitelaw features a potent set of releases when it comes to scoring. He played for the Youngstown Phantoms of the USHL last season, playing in 62 games and recording 61 points (36 goals and 25 assists); he also recorded a whopping 90 PIM. Whitelaw will play the 2023-24 season at the University of Wisconsin.

Defense – Caden Price – Kelowna (WHL)

Price is one of my favorite prospects, as he is solid defensively and a playmaker on offense. Price played for the Kelowna Rockets with Cristall, and he played in 65 games recording 40 points (five goals and 35 assists). He would later go on to play for Team Canada in the World Juniors, and in his seven games there, he record five points, all on assists.

Center – Anton Wahlberg – Malmo (SHL)

Wahlberg is a 6-3 185 lbs Center who played in the Swedish Hockey League. Wahlberg played for the Malmo Redhawks, and in only 17 games, he record four points on two goals and two assists. He would also play for Team Sweden, appearing in 14 games for them, recording ten points (seven goals and three assists) along with 20 PIM.

Goalie – Trey Augustine – USNTDP

I doubt the Red Wings go goalie in the second round, but I wanted to include one just in case because, with Yzerman, you just don't know. Augustine for Team USA last year, and in 33 games, he posted a 29-1-2 record with a .926 save percentage and a 2.13 Goals Against Average. Augustine also played for Team USA in the World Juniors playing in six games, going 6-0-0 with a .934 save percentage and a 1.61 Goals Against Average. Augustine will play next season at Michigan State University.

Notable Second Round Picks for the Detroit Red Wings

2003: 64th overall Goalie Jimmy Howard

2005: 42nd overall Forward Justin Abdelkader

2013: 58th overall Forward Tyler Bertuzzi

2016: 53rd overall Defenseman Filip Hronek

2018: 33rd overall Forward Jonatan Berggren

Bottom Line for the Detroit Red Wings

For the first time since 2017, the first round of the NHL Draft didn't feature any trades; that only means with this class being so deep that day two and round two may include chaos. Do the Detroit Red Wings make all three picks they have in round two? That remains to be seen; they could use those picks to acquire some “assets,” as GM Steve Yzerman said last night.

There still is a lot of talent on the board entering round two. I really like Caden Price and Gavin Brindley if they are available for the Red Wings. No matter what happens, it will likely be a fun final day of the NHL Draft before Free Agency begins on Saturday.