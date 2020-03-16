12 Detroit Lions not expected to return for 2020 season

At Monday at noon, NFL teams “are permitted to contact, and enter into contract negotiations with, the certified agents of players who will become Unrestricted Free Agents upon the expiration of their 2019 player contracts at 4:00 p.m., New York time, on March 18.”

Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press recently published a piece where he lists 12 soon-to-be Detroit Lions free agents and their chances of re-signing with the team.

As you can see below, Birkett does not believe that any of the 12 free agents listed will return to the team for the 2020 season.

*Percent is for the chance of being re-signed by the Lions

Jeff Driskell – 34%

Logan Thomas – 28%

Kenny Wiggins – 20%

Oday Aboushi – 15%

Tavon Wilson – 15%

Miles Killebrew – 10%

A’Shawn Robinson – 7%

Rashaan Melvin – 5%

Jermaine Kearse – 2%

Darius Kilgo – 1% (Reports are that Kilgo will not return)

Graham Glasgow – 1% (Reports are that Glasgow will not return)

Sam Martin – 1%

Nation, do you agree with Dave Birkett that chances are that these 12 players will not return to the Lions for the 2020 season?