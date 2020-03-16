26.9 F
Detroit
Monday, March 16, 2020
type here...
Detroit Lions News

12 Detroit Lions not expected to return for 2020 season

By Arnold Powell

Must Read

General TopicDon Drysdale - 0

Report: 2020 NFL Draft in Las Vegas canceled, other plans made

We all knew this was coming but the news is now official as the NFL will not hold the...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Former Detroit Lions OL Rick Wagner lands a new job

The Detroit Lions have decided to move on from starting RT Rick Wagner but according to a report from...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Detroit Lions next running back partner for Kerryon Johnson just became available

After scrolling through social media over the past couple of months and paying attention to what people believe are...
Read more
Arnold Powell

At Monday at noon, NFL teams “are permitted to contact, and enter into contract negotiations with, the certified agents of players who will become Unrestricted Free Agents upon the expiration of their 2019 player contracts at 4:00 p.m., New York time, on March 18.”

Embed from Getty Images

- Advertisement -

Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press recently published a piece where he lists 12 soon-to-be Detroit Lions free agents and their chances of re-signing with the team.

As you can see below, Birkett does not believe that any of the 12 free agents listed will return to the team for the 2020 season.

- Advertisement -

*Percent is for the chance of being re-signed by the Lions

Jeff Driskell – 34%

Logan Thomas – 28%

Kenny Wiggins – 20%

Oday Aboushi – 15%

Tavon Wilson – 15%

Miles Killebrew – 10%

A’Shawn Robinson – 7%

- Advertisement -

Rashaan Melvin – 5%

Jermaine Kearse – 2%

Darius Kilgo – 1% (Reports are that Kilgo will not return)

Graham Glasgow – 1% (Reports are that Glasgow will not return)

Sam Martin – 1%

Nation, do you agree with Dave Birkett that chances are that these 12 players will not return to the Lions for the 2020 season?

- Advertisement -


Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

SourceDave Birkett
ViaDetroit Free Press
Previous articleDylan Larkin, Tyler Bertuzzi, and Filip Zadina post video messages for Detroit Red Wings fans
Next articleDetroit Lions next running back partner for Kerryon Johnson just became available

Comments

- Advertisement -

Featured Videos


Latest News

General TopicDon Drysdale - 0

Report: 2020 NFL Draft in Las Vegas canceled, other plans made

We all knew this was coming but the news is now official as the NFL will not hold the...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Former Detroit Lions OL Rick Wagner lands a new job

Don Drysdale - 0
The Detroit Lions have decided to move on from starting RT Rick Wagner but according to a report from Ian Rapoport, he is not...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions next running back partner for Kerryon Johnson just became available

Don Drysdale - 0
After scrolling through social media over the past couple of months and paying attention to what people believe are the Detroit Lions' biggest offseason...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

12 Detroit Lions not expected to return for 2020 season

Arnold Powell - 0
At Monday at noon, NFL teams "are permitted to contact, and enter into contract negotiations with, the certified agents of players who will become...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Dylan Larkin, Tyler Bertuzzi, and Filip Zadina post video messages for Detroit Red Wings fans

Don Drysdale - 0
For those of us who are used to watching sports on a regular basis, we currently have a void in our lives as pretty...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Former Detroit Lions OL Rick Wagner lands a new job

Detroit Lions News Don Drysdale - 0
The Detroit Lions have decided to move on from starting RT Rick Wagner but according to a report from Ian Rapoport, he is not...
Read more

Detroit Lions next running back partner for Kerryon Johnson just became available

Detroit Lions News Don Drysdale - 0
After scrolling through social media over the past couple of months and paying attention to what people believe are the Detroit Lions' biggest offseason...
Read more

Report: Tom Brady is nowhere near singing a deal with New England Patriots

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
On Monday, Tom Brady will officially be able to begin speaking to NFL teams who are interested in signing him. Many believe that despite speculation...
Read more

Report: Detroit Lions interested in bringing back Kyle Van Noy

Detroit Lions News Don Drysdale - 0
According to a report from Chad Forbes, the Detroit Lions have some interest in bringing back LB Kyle Van Noy. https://twitter.com/nfldraftbites/status/1239353913398173707?s=21 Van Noy has said he...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.