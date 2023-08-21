12 Detroit Lions Who Remain From Matt Patricia Era

Whenever there's a shift in leadership in the NFL, rosters inevitably witness change. Well, Brad Holmes took the mantle of general manager for the Detroit Lions on January 14, 2021, and the roster transformation has been swift (No pun intended). Teaming up with head coach Dan Campbell, the duo was intent on crafting a team that resonated with Detroit's identity and spirit, something former Lions head coach Matt Patricia and GM Bob Quinn seemed to ignore. As we head toward the third season under Holmes and Campbell, there are only 12 players remaining from the Matt Patricia era. (H/T to Lions Wire for pointing this out)

Who Still Remains?

Now, as Holmes and Campbell approach the beginning of their third season, the horizon looks promising. But, what sparks curiosity is the players who've weathered these transitions. The list includes familiar faces such as Jason Cabinda (Fullback), Taylor Decker (Offensive Tackle), Jonah Jackson (Guard), Matt Nelson (Offensive Tackle), Frank Ragnow (Center), Halapoulivaati Vaitai (Guard), Romeo Okwara (Edge Rusher), Julian Okwara (Linebacker), Anthony Pittman (Linebacker), Will Harris (Defensive Back), Tracy Walker (Safety), and Jack Fox (Punter).

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Bad Holmes and Dan Campbell have steered a transformative era for the Detroit Lions. As they gear up for their third season, optimism is in the air. Twelve notable players, including Jason Cabinda and Taylor Decker, remain from the Matt Patricia era.

Bottom Line – From Roaring Past to Prowling Future

Change is the only constant, especially in the dynamic world of sports. Yet, it's the blend of the old and new that often crafts the most compelling narratives. The Detroit Lions, with their mix of legacy players and fresh talent, are set to script a saga of growth, challenges, and hopefully, many victories. As they embrace the future, the echoes of their past roar will only make their prowling in the forthcoming seasons even more formidable. With that being said, let's just be thankful that the days of Matt Patricia and Bob Quinn are behind us!