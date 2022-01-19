2 Detroit Tigers prospects ranked near top of MLB list

Spring Training for the Detroit Tigers is right around the corner, and fans in the Motor City are looking forward to their team taking the next step in their rebuilding process under manager AJ Hinch.
Two key pieces of the future were recently featured near the top of Baseball America’s annual prospect ranking list. According to their list, OF Riley Greene was ranked fourth and 1B and 2021 No. 1 overall Draft selection Spencer Torkelson fifth.
Don’t be surprised to see GM Al Avila declare that they’ve both made the Opening Day roster later this year!
