2020 1st round draft pick Lucas Raymond makes Red Wings roster

The future is now!

Swedish forward Lucas Raymond, who was Detroit’s top draft pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, will be on the opening night roster when the Red Wings host the Tampa Bay Lightning in the season opener on Thursday night at Little Caesars Arena.

Raymond skated on a line with Dylan Larkin and Tyler Bertuzzi in practice, which could remain intact by Thursday.

