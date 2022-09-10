The Detroit Lions are just over 24 hours away from the start of their 2022 season and I cannot tell you how excited I am to see how much growth has been made from Year 1 to Year 2 under head coach, Dan Campbell.

Personally, I have been shooting for the moon ever since the Lions’ home and away opponents for the 2022 season were revealed back in January.

That being said, I believe deep down that the Lions will be the most improved team in the NFL in terms of wins and losses and they have a shot to go from worst to first in the NFL North if they can avoid big injuries throughout the year.

Please enable JavaScript Philadelphia Eagles will be too much for Detroit Lions

2022 Detroit Lions Game-by-Game Predictions: Final Edition

Folks, I am downing Honolulu blue Kool-Aid like it’s my job and as you can see, I have the Detroit Lions finishing the 2022 regular season schedule with a 10-7 record, which WILL be enough to get them into the NFL Playoffs.

Though I do not think the Lions will go worst-to-first in the NFL North (the Packers will go 11-6 or 12-5), I do think a Wild Card playoff spot is a real possibility.

Here are my post-53-man roster release edition game-by-game predictions for the Lions.

WEEK DATE OPPONENT TV Prediction 1 Sunday, September 11 vs. Philadelphia Eagles FOX W 23-20 2 Sunday, September 18 vs. Washington Commanders FOX W 27-20 3 Sunday, September 25 at Minnesota Vikings FOX L 34-20 4 Sunday, October 2 vs. Seattle Seahawks FOX W 27-23 5 Sunday, October 9 at New England Patriots FOX L 27-24 6 BYE WEEK 7 Sunday, October 23 at Dallas Cowboys CBS L 38-23 8 Sunday, October 30 vs. Miami Dolphins CBS W 28-23 9 Sunday, November 6 vs. Green Bay Packers FOX L 31-24 10 Sunday, November 13 at Chicago Bears FOX W 31-24 11 Sunday, November 20 at New York Giants FOX L 20-17 12 Thursday, November 24 vs. Buffalo Bills CBS L 34-20 13 Sunday, December 4 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars FOX W 31-24 14 Sunday, December 11 vs. Minnesota Vikings FOX W 20-17 15 Sunday, December 18 at New York Jets FOX W 30-20 16 Saturday, December 24 at Carolina Panthers FOX W 20-19 17 Sunday, January 1 vs. Chicago Bears FOX W 31-17 18 Saturday, January 7 or Sunday, January 8 at Green Bay Packers TBD L 34-20

As you can see, I currently have the Detroit Lions finishing the 2022 season with a 10-7 record, which should put them in the mix for a wild card playoff spot.