2022 Detroit Lions post free agency Game-by-Game predictions

Ok, before you tell us that the free agency period is technically not over, I know.
That being said, the first wave of free agency is certainly wrapping up and I really don’t anticipate the Detroit Lions will make any more big signings before the 2022 NFL Draft.
So, knowing the Lions roster as it stands today, along with other rosters around the league, here is how I believe the Lions would fare in 2022 if the season started today.
Here’s a breakdown of how each team’s opponents are set:
- Six games against divisional opponents — two games per team, one at home and one on the road.
- Four games against teams from a division within its conference — two games at home and two on the road.
- Four games against teams from a division in the other conference— two games at home and two on the road.
- Two games against teams from the two remaining divisions in its own conference — one game at home and one on the road. Matchups are based on division ranking from the previous season.
- The new 17th game is an additional game against a non-conference opponent from a division that the team is not scheduled to play. Matchups are based on division ranking from the previous season.
Here is a look at the Lions’ opponents for the 2022 season, along with whether or not I think they will
|Date
|Opponent
|Win or Loss
|Date TBA
|at Chicago BearsSoldier Field, Chicago, IL
|WIN
|Date TBA
|at Dallas CowboysAT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX
|LOSS
|Date TBA
|Chicago BearsFord Field, Detroit, MI
|WIN
|Date TBA
|Green Bay PackersFord Field, Detroit, MI
|LOSS
|Date TBA
|Minnesota VikingsFord Field, Detroit, MI
|WIN
|Date TBA
|Philadelphia EaglesFord Field, Detroit, MI
|LOSS
|Date TBA
|Washington Football TeamFord Field, Detroit, MI
|WIN
|Date TBA
|Buffalo BillsFord Field, Detroit, MI
|LOSS
|Date TBA
|Miami DolphinsFord Field, Detroit, MI
|WIN
|Date TBA
|Jacksonville Jaguars Ford Field, Detroit, MI
|WIN
|Date TBA
|Seattle Seahawks Ford Field, Detroit, MI
|WIN
|Date TBA
|at Green Bay PackersLambeau Field, Green Bay, WI
|LOSS
|Date TBA
|at Minnesota VikingsU.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN
|LOSS
|Date TBA
|at New England PatriotsGillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA
|LOSS
|Date TBA
|at New York GiantsMetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ
|WIN
|Date TBA
|at New York JetsMetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ
|WIN
|Date TBA
|at Carolina Panthers
|WIN
As you can see, I have the Lions going 10-7 right now! What do you think?
