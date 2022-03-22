2022 NFL Mock Draft has Detroit Lions passing on top prospect to land QB

We are getting closer and closer to the 2022 NFL Draft and it is going to be extremely interesting to see what our Detroit Lions decide to do with the No. 2 overall pick.

That is especially true if Aidan Hutchinson is selected No. 1 overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

If the Jaguars pass on Hutchinson, it seems like a no-brainer that the Lions will take him. Right?

Well, according to Damian Parson of The Draft Network, the Jaguars will pass on Hutchinson to take OT Evan Neal but the Lions will also pass on the Heisman Trophy finalist from Michigan.

Instead, Parson believes the Lions would take QB Malik Willis in this situation.

Here is what Parson has to say about the Lions taking Willis at No. 2.

A prospect with high-level athletic traits that is coachable and intelligent at the most important position in football? I cannot pass on that. Scared money does not make money. Malik Willis worked closely with this coaching staff in Mobile at the Senior Bowl and he impressed. Jared Goff gives him at least a year to sit and learn.

Let’s give this ball of clay a set of trusted hands to mold him into a masterpiece.

I absolutely LOVE me some Malik Willis but it would be very tough to pass on Aidan Hutchinson if he is available when the Lions are on the clock with the No. 2 overall pick. That being said, I don’t despise the pick at all and I could get behind it.

With the No. 32 overall pick, Parsons believes the Lions will select WR Christian Watson out of North Dakota State.

Willis has been given the keys to the franchise earlier this round. Let’s add another explosive weapon to Dan Campbell’s offense.

Christian Watson is a big-time athlete with X-receiver measurables. Watson has big-play speed to pair with his strength in the contact window. He joins T.J. Hockensen, D’Andre Swift, D.J. Chark, and Amon-Ra St. Brown to create a complete and explosive offense. Once Willis takes over, we could see the Lions’ offense take a leap forward.

If you have followed along with DSN, you know that I believe Watson could end up being the best wide receiver in this draft. That being said, No. 32 is too high for my liking for a wide receiver. Especially for a team like the Lions who have holes at more important positions.