2022 NFL Draft trade would end with Detroit Lions having four 1st Round picks

The 2021 NFL season is a wrap and we have now shifted gears to free agency and the 2022 NFL Draft.

That being said, the post-Super Bowl LVI mock drafts are already flowing like honey but very few have included trade.

So, I thought it would be fun to put some mocks together that involve our Detroit Lions making a trade in the first round.

To keep me honest, I used The Draft Network Mock Draft simulator and only accepted trades that were offered to me on behalf of the Lions.

The first 2022 NFL Mock Draft trade has the Lions trading the No. 2 overall pick to the Philadelphia Eagles for the No. 15, No. 16, and No. 19 picks in the first round.

As you can see below, I used the No. 15 pick to grab the Lions the same position that they would have almost certainly taken had they stayed at No. 2 (EDGE David Ojabo). I then used the No. 16 overall pick to select my QB crush since the end of the 2020 season, Malik Willis out of Liberty, and the No. 19 pick to snag some secondary help by taking CB Trent McDuffie out of Washington.

Generally speaking, there is no way I am taking a wide receiver in the first round but in this scenario, it makes sense so I selected WR Drake London out of USC.

That is one hell of a first-round for the Lions but I was just getting started as I landed S Daxton Hill at No. 34 and LB Damone Clark at No. 66.

If this scenario were to play out, the Lions would miss out on EDGE Aidan Hutchinson but they would land a whopping six potential starters for the 2022 season.