2022 NFL Playoffs: Predicting every game and a Super Bowl Champion

The 2022 NFL Playoffs are finally upon us and it all gets started on Saturday with a pair of AFC Wild Card matchups.

Will Tom Brady win another Super Bowl or will another team rise up and take home the Lombardi Trophy?

Here are my 2022 NFL Playoff predictions, including the Super Bowl winner.

WILD CARD ROUND

Saturday, Jan. 15

Matchup Start time TV channel WINNER
(5) Raiders vs. (4) Bengals 4:35 p.m. ET NBC  Bengals 27-20
(6) Patriots vs. (3) Bills 8:15 p.m. ET CBS Bills 27-23

Sunday, Jan. 16

Matchup Start time TV channel WINNER
(7) Eagles vs. (2) Buccaneers 1:05 p.m. ET Fox Buccaneers 34-17
(6) 49ers vs. (3) Cowboys 4:40 p.m. ET CBS, Nickelodeon Cowboys 24-21
(7) Steelers vs. (2) Chiefs 8:15 p.m. ET NBC Chiefs 34-13

Monday, Jan. 17

Matchup Start time TV channel WINNER
Cardinals vs. Rams 8:15 p.m. ET ESPN Rams 27-23

Divisional Round (Saturday/Sunday – Jan. 22 and Jan. 23)

AFC

(1) Titans 24 (4) Bengals 17

(2) Chiefs 31 (3) Bills 24

NFC

(1) Packers 27 (4) Rams 24

(2) Buccaneers 28 (3) Cowboys 24

Conference championships (Sunday – Jan. 30)

AFC

(1) Titans 24 (2) Chiefs 31

NFC

(1) Packers 34 (2) Buccaneers 31

Super Bowl LVI (Sunday, Feb. 13)

(1) Packers 31 (2) Chiefs (27)

