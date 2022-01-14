2022 NFL Playoffs: Predicting every game and a Super Bowl Champion

The 2022 NFL Playoffs are finally upon us and it all gets started on Saturday with a pair of AFC Wild Card matchups.
Will Tom Brady win another Super Bowl or will another team rise up and take home the Lombardi Trophy?
Here are my 2022 NFL Playoff predictions, including the Super Bowl winner.
WILD CARD ROUND
Saturday, Jan. 15
|Matchup
|Start time
|TV channel
|WINNER
|(5) Raiders vs. (4) Bengals
|4:35 p.m. ET
|NBC
|Bengals 27-20
|(6) Patriots vs. (3) Bills
|8:15 p.m. ET
|CBS
|Bills 27-23
Sunday, Jan. 16
|Matchup
|Start time
|TV channel
|WINNER
|(7) Eagles vs. (2) Buccaneers
|1:05 p.m. ET
|Fox
|Buccaneers 34-17
|(6) 49ers vs. (3) Cowboys
|4:40 p.m. ET
|CBS, Nickelodeon
|Cowboys 24-21
|(7) Steelers vs. (2) Chiefs
|8:15 p.m. ET
|NBC
|Chiefs 34-13
Monday, Jan. 17
|Matchup
|Start time
|TV channel
|WINNER
|Cardinals vs. Rams
|8:15 p.m. ET
|ESPN
|Rams 27-23
Divisional Round (Saturday/Sunday – Jan. 22 and Jan. 23)
AFC
(1) Titans 24 (4) Bengals 17
(2) Chiefs 31 (3) Bills 24
NFC
(1) Packers 27 (4) Rams 24
(2) Buccaneers 28 (3) Cowboys 24
Conference championships (Sunday – Jan. 30)
AFC
(1) Titans 24 (2) Chiefs 31
NFC
(1) Packers 34 (2) Buccaneers 31
Super Bowl LVI (Sunday, Feb. 13)
(1) Packers 31 (2) Chiefs (27)
